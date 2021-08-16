Monday News, August 14, 2021

Back to School: First day for students

Davidson County and Guilford County ‘Restart students”

Fair tickets available at the home of the Dash?

Truist Stadium (home of the Winston-Salem Dash) will serve as a Carolina Classic fair ‘ticket hub’ for walk-up sales prior to the fair in Winston-Salem. Tickets start as low as $8. Sales begin August 30…

Tickets also online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.carolinaclassicfair.com.

Prayers Please: Haiti is under a ‘State of Emergency’ after that 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday. The death toll is over 1,200. Haiti is also bracing for Tropical Storm Grace which will likely bring high winds and rain later today into Tuesday.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/august/we-only-have-jesus-now-death-toll-from-earthquake-in-haiti-rises-above-700-as-rescuers-continue-search-for-survivors

*Samaritan’s Purse left PTI airport on Sunday for Haiti.

13 disaster response specialists from the relief organization (based in Boone) will organize and distribute 31 tons of emergency relief supplies, including shelter material and two community water filtration units to Haiti. A medical team will also deploylater in the week to provide basic medical care and health assessments.

https://samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-rushing-aid-to-haiti-after-powerful-earthquake-rocks-southern-cities

UPDATE: Chaos in Kabul this morning. (Prayer’s needed)

The Taliban, a terror group, has taken control of the Afghanistan capital city of Kabul.

Thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport earlier today to flee the chaos. The Taliban has overrun most of Afghanistan in one week.

Most of the US-trained security forces either collapsed or fled, ahead of the planned withdrawal of the last American troops at the end of August.

https://apnews.com/article/afghanistan-taliban-784681c4400b097cf73b93cec34c5c61

Helpful Links: Covid and vaccines

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Which COVID Vaccine is Best for You?

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/pfizer-moderna-jj-which-covid-vaccine-is-best-for-you-heres-a-breakdown/2380426/

COVID-19 Vaccine Information for Older Adults

https://www.cdc.gov/aging/covid19/covid19-older-adults.html

LOCAL: Covid 19 vaccination ‘site locator links’ on the News Blog

Gift card shot site locator: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives

https://www.vaccines.gov/

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

Update on the annual Hanesbrands Flash Sale for 2021.

Sorry no sale this year.

*The organizers stated that ‘they were unable to get things lined up due to Covid,

it require s a few months of prep to run the sale” (Sad news, but understandable).

https://www.facebook.com/Hanesbrandsflashsale/about/?ref=page_internal

Tamyra Mensah-Stock earned the affection of millions when she proudly declared her love for the USA (and God) after winning a gold medal in Olympic wrestling in Tokyo. Now back home, Tamyra is using the money she received from her victory to bless her mom.

Some Tamyra’s back story: The Grapevine, Texas native experienced first-hand as her mother struggled to make ends meet after her dad was killed in a car accident on his way home from one of Tamyra’s high school wrestling matches back in 2015.

“She’s always doing back-breaking work and I’ve just seen her struggling ever since my dad died…”

Now: Every penny from winning that Gold Medal ($37,500) is going to fulfill her mom’s “dream” of owning a food truck. Tamyra’s mom has been using a portable grill in the past to make and sell food.

Her mom already has a name for the food truck, “The Lady Bug”.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/august/patriotic-us-gold-medalist-uses-prize-money-to-bless-widowed-mother

Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. -2 Corinthians 9:7

https://www.crosswalk.com/church/giving/beautiful-reasons-god-loves-a-cheerful-giver.html

One Retro 90s Exercise Craze Is Popular Again?

Thanks to YouTube, fitness guru Billy Blanks—and his invention of Tae Bo—is mounting a comeback. For real…

Anyone who was around in the mid-to-late 90s will no doubt remember Tae Bo, the at-home VHS workout craze that combined synchronized aerobics and moves inspired by martial arts and boxing.

In 2020 during the pandemic lockdowns and stay at home orders, Blanks emerged from obscurity to post a video titled Tae Bo “For Real,” featuring a 25-minute workout. In place of the usual Tae Bo fanatics around him, he had his family. “This time I’m showing you a TAE BO ‘For Real’ Workout with my wife and daughter,” he explained. “Us three want to encourage you and your loved ones to get off the couch and get those calories burnin’!” The video went viral and interest has in TAE BO has been boosted.

BTW: Tae Bo went on to sell millions of home videos and momentarily was crowned king of the at-home video fitness world, supplanting Richard Simmons, Jane Fonda, and Jazzercise. https://www.eatthis.com/news-tae-bo-covid-popular/