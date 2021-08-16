Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, August 14, 2021

Monday News, August 14, 2021

Verne HillAug 16, 2021Comments Off on Monday News, August 14, 2021

Like

Back to School: First day for students

Davidson County and Guilford County ‘Restart students”

 

Fair tickets available at the home of the Dash?

Truist Stadium (home of the Winston-Salem Dash) will serve as a Carolina Classic fair ‘ticket hub’ for walk-up sales prior to the fair in Winston-Salem. Tickets start as low as $8.  Sales begin August 30…

Tickets also online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.carolinaclassicfair.com.

 

 

Prayers Please: Haiti is under a ‘State of Emergency’ after that 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday.  The death toll is over 1,200.  Haiti is also bracing for Tropical Storm Grace which will likely bring high winds and rain later today into Tuesday.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/august/we-only-have-jesus-now-death-toll-from-earthquake-in-haiti-rises-above-700-as-rescuers-continue-search-for-survivors

*Samaritan’s Purse left PTI airport on Sunday for Haiti.

13 disaster response specialists from the relief organization (based in Boone) will organize and distribute 31 tons of emergency relief supplies, including shelter material and two community water filtration units to Haiti. A medical team will also deploylater in the week to provide basic medical care and health assessments.

https://samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-rushing-aid-to-haiti-after-powerful-earthquake-rocks-southern-cities

 

UPDATE: Chaos in Kabul this morning. (Prayer’s needed)

The Taliban, a terror group, has taken control of the Afghanistan capital city of Kabul.

Thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport earlier today to flee the chaos. The Taliban has overrun most of Afghanistan in one week.

Most of the US-trained security forces either collapsed or fled, ahead of the planned withdrawal of the last American troops at the end of August.

https://apnews.com/article/afghanistan-taliban-784681c4400b097cf73b93cec34c5c61

 

 

Helpful Links:  Covid and vaccines

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Which COVID Vaccine is Best for You?

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/pfizer-moderna-jj-which-covid-vaccine-is-best-for-you-heres-a-breakdown/2380426/

COVID-19 Vaccine Information for Older Adults

https://www.cdc.gov/aging/covid19/covid19-older-adults.html

LOCAL: Covid 19 vaccination ‘site locator links’ on the News Blog            

Gift card shot site locator: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives

https://www.vaccines.gov/

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

 

 

Update on the annual Hanesbrands Flash Sale for 2021.

Sorry no sale this year.

*The organizers stated that ‘they were unable to get things lined up due to Covid,

it require s a few months of prep to run the sale”  (Sad news, but understandable).

https://www.facebook.com/Hanesbrandsflashsale/about/?ref=page_internal

 

 

 

Tamyra Mensah-Stock earned the affection of millions when she proudly declared her love for the USA (and God) after winning a gold medal in Olympic wrestling in Tokyo.  Now back home, Tamyra is using the money she received from her victory to bless her mom.

Some Tamyra’s back story:  The Grapevine, Texas native experienced first-hand as her mother struggled to make ends meet after her dad was killed in a car accident on his way home from one of Tamyra’s high school wrestling matches back in 2015.

“She’s always doing back-breaking work and I’ve just seen her struggling ever since my dad died…”

Now: Every penny from winning that Gold Medal ($37,500) is going to fulfill her mom’s “dream” of owning a food truck.  Tamyra’s mom has been using a portable grill in the past to make and sell food.

Her mom already has a name for the food truck, “The Lady Bug”.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/august/patriotic-us-gold-medalist-uses-prize-money-to-bless-widowed-mother

Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.   -2 Corinthians 9:7

https://www.crosswalk.com/church/giving/beautiful-reasons-god-loves-a-cheerful-giver.html

 

 

 

One Retro 90s Exercise Craze Is Popular Again?

Thanks to YouTube, fitness guru Billy Blanks—and his invention of Tae Bo—is mounting a comeback. For real…

Anyone who was around in the mid-to-late 90s will no doubt remember Tae Bo, the at-home VHS workout craze that combined synchronized aerobics and moves inspired by martial arts and boxing.

In 2020 during the pandemic lockdowns and stay at home orders, Blanks emerged from obscurity to post a video titled Tae Bo “For Real,” featuring a 25-minute workout. In place of the usual Tae Bo fanatics around him, he had his family. “This time I’m showing you a TAE BO ‘For Real’ Workout with my wife and daughter,” he explained. “Us three want to encourage you and your loved ones to get off the couch and get those calories burnin’!”  The video went viral and interest has in TAE BO has been boosted.

BTW: Tae Bo went on to sell millions of home videos and momentarily was crowned king of the at-home video fitness world, supplanting Richard Simmons, Jane Fonda, and Jazzercise. https://www.eatthis.com/news-tae-bo-covid-popular/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSamaritan's Purse: Relief aid on the way to Haiti
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Helpful Links: Covid vaccines

Verne HillAug 16, 2021

Gold medalist to ‘bless’ mom

Verne HillAug 16, 2021

Samaritan’s Purse: Relief aid on the way to Haiti

Verne HillAug 16, 2021

Community Events

Jun
14
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 14 – Aug 20 all-day
The Summer Camp runs weekdays beginning June 14 – August 20 from 7:00am – 5:30pm and is for school-aged children. Preschool is also available! 336.924.1746 http://www.oldtownbaptistchildrencenter.com    
Aug
1
Sun
all-day WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
Aug 1 – Sep 1 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fix your favorite “heavenly cake” and enter it in this year’s Carolina Classic Fair! There is also a Youth Division (ages 7-17) Grand Prize: $500 (adult division)  /  $125 (youth division)[...]
Aug
15
Sun
all-day Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Aug 15 – Aug 20 all-day
Activities include: Swimming, Fishing, Hiking, Camping, Team Building Course & more! Registration: http://www.mtshepherd.org 336.629.4085 Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center is a ministry of the United Methodist Church. Throughout the year groups and individuals come to enjoy[...]
Aug
16
Mon
all-day Camp Kaleideum (Downtown) @ Kaleideum (Downtown)
Camp Kaleideum (Downtown) @ Kaleideum (Downtown)
Aug 16 – Aug 20 all-day
At Camp Kaleideum you can explore everything from bubbles and slime to coding and building, from art and arcades to the oceans and the Olympics! Day Camp is for boys and girls (age 3 -2nd[...]
all-day Camp Kaleideum (North) @ Kaleideum - North (Winston-Salem)
Camp Kaleideum (North) @ Kaleideum - North (Winston-Salem)
Aug 16 – Aug 20 all-day
At Camp Kaleideum you can explore everything from bubbles and slime to coding and building, from art and arcades to the oceans and the Olympics! Day Camps are for boys and girls (Kindergarten – 8th[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes