Monday News, August 14, 2017  

Monday News, August 14, 2017  

Verne Hill Aug 14, 2017  

Some storms could produce heavy rainfall today.

 

Praying for peace in Charlottesville…

Christian leaders from around the nation are calling for prayer and calm, in the wake of violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia between “white supremacist” groups and counter-protestors over the weekend.

 

“…there is no place in a Christian worldview for beliefs about racial superiority or inferiority. Any group claiming to be Christian while simultaneously promoting racial division is not really Christian; it’s merely using Christianity (as a) cover for its sinful purposes.”  – Dr Alan Snyder, Professor of History at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.

 

“Charlottesville: A Christian Perspective

Check out Dr Alan Snyder’s insightful posting on the News Blog   https://goo.gl/hfe6B1

 

“…put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator (God). Here there is no Greek or Jew, circumcised or uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave, or free, but Christ is all and is in all.

Colossians 3:10-11 Berean Study Bible

 

Amazon says it is taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses. Some customers who purchased glasses on Amazon that “may not comply with industry standards” have received ‘refunds’.

Amazon has also removed a few listings for glasses on its website “out of an abundance of caution.” It did not name any of those listings in its statement.

*To help cut down on fraud, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) has  posted a list of verified vendors and websites   https://goo.gl/a5j72u

 

The Annual Handsbrands Sample Clothing Sale starts WED

Dates: August 16 – 19 (Wednesday thru Saturday)

Location: WS Fairgrounds ‘Education Building’ off University Parkway

Apparel for men, women and children will be marked $10 or less.

Sale hours: Wednesday – Friday (10am – 7pm), Saturday (10am to 6pm)

*Please use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

*Payment options: Cash. Debit cards. Visa or MasterCard.  NO personal checks.

*NO refunds or exchanges. All sales are final.   https://goo.gl/QwmCg4

 

Keeping teachers well-stocked:

The Educator Warehouse is preparing to supply WS/FC teachers with needed school supplies.

Event: Back–to-School supplies will be available at the end of the week

(Aug. 17-19) Location: Diggs-Latham Elementary. New teachers first day only!

Wanna donate? Call 336-671-1078   or   336- 817-9673.

Details and Donate here:  https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/56720

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
