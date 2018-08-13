Monday News, August 13, 2018

Update: The Gateway YWCA (on South Main Street in Winston-Salem) is (mostly) back open. The aquatics center is still closed and will open at a later date. The Gateway Y flooded due to heavy rain a little over a week ago. Source: https://www.facebook.com/ywcawinstonsalem/

Traffic Alert: Overnight lane closures in downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 at the Peters Creek Parkway Bridge

Expect lane closures nightly along Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway (10pm to 6am) thru this Saturday (August 17) / weather permitting. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=539304

Breaking News: VF Corp. will become two separate companies.

*VF Corp – makers of The North Face®, JanSport®, and Eagle Creek® brands – is relocating to Denver, Colorado. A new spin-off company (referred to as NewCo.) will move to Greensboro from Kansas City (becoming the parent company of both Wrangler and Lee apparel). The split into 2 separate companies should be completed in the first half of 2019. https://www.journalnow.com/business/vf-plans-to-spin-off-jeans-brands-into-separate-company/article_cb351dd6-b385-56bc-b7e1-acc8fe53b789.html

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded between Blowing Rock and Lenoir early Sunday morning, according to the USGS.

www.journalnow.com/news/local/small-earthquake-rattles-blowing-rock-area/

The iconic blue-and-white CorningWare is back?

Chances are, your grandmother’s casserole dishes had that classic blue-and-white cornflower design. *CorningWare, celebrating its 60th anniversary, is bringing back the nostalgic design called “Cornflower Blue,” which was an icon of the late 1950s through the 1980s. In addition to CorningWare dishes, the pattern is also being released on Corelle, Pyrex and Chicago Cutlery items. https://www.today.com/home/corningware-dishes-cornflower-blue-are-back-stock-t135257

The top 10 employers in Forsyth County?

Topping the list is Wake Forest Baptist Medical, along with WS/FC, City of Winston-Salem and Hanesbrands.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/who-are-the-top-employers-in-forsyth-county/

This year’s Hanesbrands Sample warehouse sale starts Wednesday

The annual sale runs Wednesday thru Saturday (Aug 15-18) in Winston-Salem

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd

*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-to-start-aug-in-winston-salem/article_9a9bb4dc-c75f-5161-b1cc-04d03c518aa7.html

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types. Anyone who donates blood or platelets through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially. Details at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together

West to East. The National Weather Service (using an experimental model) shows how the smoke from those California wildfires is traveling thousands of miles to New York City – about 3,000 miles away. Right now, firefighters are battling more than a dozen blazes in California, including the largest in the state’s history – the Mendocino Complex fire. CNN

Savings: Deep discounts and deals for August

School supplies might be on the top of your list right now, but there are plenty of other great deals to find this month!

*Tech Gadgets: August is a great time to buy a new laptop. Look for deals on Chromebooks and bundle deals that include antivirus software.

*Clothing: If you’re looking for deals on swimsuits, shirts, tank tops and flip-flops now is the time to buy.

Outdoor furniture and grills

School supplies: According to Go Banking Rates, the very best school supply deals will be available during the last week of August.

Travel: Since all the kids head back to school during August, the demand for airfare is much lower. So, if you haven’t already taken a summer vacation, you’ll want to travel in August! Check out these tips on how to get the very best deal on your summer travel from Clark Howard https://clark.com/deals-money-saving-advice/whats-on-sale-august/

https://www.collegeraptor.com/find-colleges/articles/tips-tools-advice/30-must-haves-for-surviving-college/

Fact: Gastric cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Good News: Researchers with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center believe they have discovered a potential new biomarker for determining whether a patient has gastric/stomach cancer. According to the Mayo Clinic, rates of cancer in the main part of the stomach have been falling worldwide in recent years. However, cancer in the area where the top part of the stomach meets the lower end of the esophagus has become much more common. The five-year survival rate for gastric cancer is less than 30%. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/are-you-more-likely-to-get-stomach-cancer-wake-forest/article_0b1eeeb2-dfa7-5000-b68c-c3d17d9b7f03.html

Congrats: Winston-Salem native Kathleen Baker won Gold in the Women’s 200 meter backstroke final during the Pan Pacific swimming championships in Tokyo on Sunday.

Baker also won a bronze medal in the 100 meter backstroke.