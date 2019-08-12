Monday News, August 12, 2019  

Praise / Update: That one-year-old boy who was kidnapped in High Point last night has been found SAFE! The toddler and the vehicle have been found in Davidson County earlier this morning. High Point Police Department is still searching for the man who stole the vehicle that the one year old was riding in!!

If you have any information, call 336-883-3224, or call 911 or *HP.

https://www2.ncdps.gov/Index2.cfm?a=000003,000014,000081,001628&AAA=10142#Vic10162

NASA is calling tonight’s Perseid (pear-SHE-id) meteor shower “one of the best meteor showers of the year” – again the PEAK for viewing is tonight into early Tuesday morning! CNN

Food News

Wendy’s now offering Spicy chicken nuggets after a two-year absence.

Chick-fil-A has THIS ‘side dish’ as an option?

The tests have been completed. The portions have been divided. The rumors are true.

Chick-fil-A is now serving Baked Macaroni and Cheese – nationwide!

Amazon plans to fill approximately 1,000 positions in the Triad.

Triad Goodwill is hosting a job fair featuring Amazon on Thursday (Aug 15) in Greensboro. Location: Greensboro Christian Church at 3232 Yanceyville Street…

*Amazon will open a fulfillment center in Kernersville later in 2020.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/amazoncom-will-be-featured-at-an-upcoming-triad-job-fair/28549696

High school football (Varsity games) kicks off on Aug. 23. But, you can catch ‘pre-season’ jamborees and scrimmages across the Northwest. Check out the News Blog!

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/a-new-season-of-high-school-football-is-almost-here/collection_42fffab7-1c81-5861-b989-ae5038bdb831.html#3

The annual ‘Hanes Brands Sale’ starts TUESDAY!

Dates: this Tuesday – Saturday (August 13 – 17, 2019)

Daily: 9am til 8pm?

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building on Deacon Blvd.

*Save BIG on brands like Hanes, Champion, Maidenform and Bali.

Men’s, Women’s and Kids merchandise all for $10 and under!

New product drops daily. Cash or Credit Only, all sales final.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29th-annual-hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-tickets-64812262221

