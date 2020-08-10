Search
Monday News, August 10, 2020

Verne Hill Aug 10, 2020

Dog Days of Summer end this Tuesday morning (Aug 11)

 

“More rumblings in Sparta this morning”

‘Tremors’ shook Sparta again this morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There have been at least five aftershocks since Sunday morning’s 5.1 earthquake that rattled Alleghany County, originating near the town of Sparta.

Sunday’s earthquake left more than 100 buildings damaged in Alleghany County, with no serious injuries reported. *The quake was felt in most of the Triad as well as nearby states including Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/regional/tremors-aftershock-sparta-earthquake-usgs/

 

Bypassing Congress? President Trump has signed an executive order over the weekend that extends additional unemployment payments of up to $400 dollars a week ($100 from the states) to help cushion the economic fallout of the pandemic. Whether the President has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear.

https://www.wral.com/states-on-hook-for-billions-under-trumps-unemployment-plan/

 

(Local) Brandon Einstein rolled to a nine-shot victory in the 73rd Forsyth (Golf) Championship at Tanglewood Park on Sunday. Brandon, a redshirt sophomore at High Point University, finished the 54 hole tournament at 15 under par.

Brandon became the first grandson of a former champion to win the tournament.

FYI: Brandon’s grandfather (Freddie) won the Forsyth Championship back in 1973. And yes the grandfather was in attendance to see his grandson win!

https://journalnow.com/sports/brandon-einstein-rolls-to-nine-shot-victory-in-the-73rd-forsyth-championship-at-tanglewood-park/

 

The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership is getting positive feedback regarding

‘The Streatery’, which closes select downtown blocks to traffic and allows restaurants to set up tables in the street.  Coming up:  On Aug 15, a portion of Fourth Street (along with Spruce ad Liberty streets) will be closed (again) from 4 to 11pm.  https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/downtown-street-dining-gets-more-space-and-more-dates-in-winston-salem/

 

Thomasville City Schools has hired SRS, Inc of Greensboro – a management firm – to implement disinfecting and hygiene programs once schools reopen under COVID-19 restrictions.  As part of the contract, SRS will provide temperature checking, hand sanitizing and disinfecting stations for each building as well as online ‘COVID-19 safety classes’ for all employees. NOTE: Thomasville City Schools open on Aug. 17 with remote learning.  On Sept. 7 the school board will review data and decide how best to proceed with this half of the school year. .

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2020/08/06/thomasville-schools-hire-firm-help-covid-19-protocols-reopening/3303781001/

 

TODAY: FREE Facemasks til 3pm…

The Winston-Salem Dash is giving away 1,000 free Dash-branded masks til 3pm or until supplies run out.  Masks – one per guest – will be given out at the Hanes Team Store just inside the main gate at Truist Stadium.

The masks were produced by Hanesbrands and are being provided to the community by Truist and Wake Forest Baptist Health.

CDC recommended safety measures will be followed during the giveaway.

Details and directions at www.wsdash.com.

 

 

 

Virtual Job Fair on August 12 (10am – noon)

Triad Goodwill will host a ZOOM virtual hiring event with the LIDL (LEE-dull) supermarket chain this Wednesday morning. LIDL is hiring operations and logistics workers, with starting pay $15.50 per hour.   No experience is required, but a physical labor-related skillset and/or warehouse background is preferred.  Attendees should dress for success, test their equipment and find a quiet area to conduct their online interviews. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/lidlevent/

 

Healthy Adults wanted for a vaccine study…

Wake Forest Baptist Health , in partnership with Javara (jah -VARR- ah), is recruiting healthy adults (18 and older) for a Phase 3 clinical research study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine candidate against COVID-19.  Sponsored by Moderna.

Wake Forest Baptist Health is one of 89 research sites across the country participating in the COVE Study. Check out the News Blog if interested.

Call 336-713-7888 or email covid19vaccinestudy@wakehealth.edu

 

 

UPDATE: “Safer at Home – Phase 2” restrictions extended of North Carolina

(til at least Sept 11 at 5pm) to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Please wear a face covering in public spaces, both inside or outside,

where physical distancing – of six feet – is not possible…

INFO: https://www.ncdps.gov/storm-update

FAQ: Info about the Governor’s Phase 2 Extension on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

This Frequently Asked Questions document provides guidance for the implementation of Executive Order 147, Executive Order 151 and Executive Order 155.

https://www.nc.gov/covid-19/staying-ahead-curve/phase-2-extension-faqs#are-college-and-professional-sports-going-to-be-able-to-play-with-fans/spectators

 

 

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross  

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

 

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population.  Details at https://2020census.gov/

Verne Hill

Previous PostWFBH: Healthy Adults wanted for a COVID-19 vaccine study
