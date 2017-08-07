Monday News, August 07, 2017    

Weather Alert: There is a risk of isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms over central North Carolina including the Triad, mainly this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts associated with the storms are possible, especially along and north of I-40. NWS

Traffic: Safe Driving Tips

Head lights ON, if your windshield wipers are ON. It’s smart and it’s the Law.

Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front-it takes longer to stop.

Slow down! It takes longer to stop or adjust your car on wet roads

Drive in the middle lanes – water tends to pool in the outside lanes.

NEVER: Apply your brakes or turn steering wheel if hydroplaning.

“Excessive corrosion” The manufacturer of an amusement park ride that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair in July suggesting that the deadly incident was caused by “excessive corrosion” on a support beam.

The Fire Ball ride collapsed on July 26, killing one person and injuring seven others. NOTE: Since 2010, there have been 22 fatalities associated with amusement park attractions.

Over 30 people were sent to the hospital on Sunday after a tornado hit the Tulsa area. The tornado was packing wind speeds up to 135 mph.

Is your kitchen sponge REALLY clean? For years, experts have suggested that microwaving kitchen sponges or throwing them in the dishwasher were effective ways to kill bacteria. But wait… A new German study revealing that so called "sanitized" kitchen sponges were just as bacteria-loaded as sponges that were never cleaned at all. Actually, so called "sanitized" sponges used in the German study – after being examined – were dirtier than a toilet. Best tip: Just trash your kitchen sponge after a week or two.

PODS on the Front Lawn: The White House is getting a much needed make over. While President Trump is off on his “working vacation”, contractors will be busy working ‘around-the-clock’ with renovations to the West Wing.

Some of the repairs include…

Some of the repairs include…

Fixing a ceiling leak, H-VAC work and repairs to the Portico steps on the South Lawn. Plus, renovations to the Navy Mess kitchen, the West Wing lower lobby, the IT system and basic cosmetic upgrades including fresh paint, carpet and curtains will be completed before his return later this month.

NOTE: All of the upcoming improvements were approved during the Obama administration following an initial round of renovations.

Keeping teachers well-stocked: The Educator Warehouse, part of Forsyth Education Partnership, has multiple rooms filled with school supplies for teachers with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Location: Diggs-Latham Elementary

Back–to-School supplies available the week of Aug. 17-19

(New teachers only the first day) *Up to 40% of WSFC teachers come to the ‘Educator Warehouse’ at least once a year.

If you want to donate, call Educator Warehouse manager Kendra Hoyle at 336-671-1078 or 336- 817-9673. There also will be a Fill the Bus event at Diggs-Latham Elementary at 986 Hutton St. from Aug. 17-19.

Details and Donate here: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/56720

Forsyth County Health officials have investigated 17 cases of pertussis – also known as whooping cough – in Forsyth County since January. More than half of those investigations happened in the past two months.

Symptoms include a runny nose, low-grade fever and cough.

-The disease is highly contagious and can spread rapidly.

NOTE: State law requires all kindergartners to be up to date on their pertussis vaccination before the beginning of the school year. A booster dose of Tdap is also required for students who have not previously received Tdap and who are entering 7th grade or by age 12, whichever comes first.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

Beginning on August 2, 2017, Clinics 1 & 2 at the health department will have walk-in hours EVERY Wednesday. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Closed for Lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.).

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The health department has revised their fee schedule, and it is effective as of July 1, 2017. The purpose of charging fees is to increase resources and use them to meet residents’ needs in a fair and balanced way. Please read more for a complete listing of the revised fee schedule.