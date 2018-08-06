Monday News, August 06, 2018

‘Dog Days of Summer’ continue through Saturday (Aug 11)

*Cheerwine, invented in Salisbury back in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, a general store owner, is the oldest continuously family-owned soft drink company in America.

Cheerwine is also known as “Nectar of North Carolina”. Other slogans associated with Cheerwine include “For health and pleasure” and “Legend since 1917”. It’s also the official soft drink of the NBA —the National Barbecue Association. Seriously! https://www.eater.com/2017/3/23/14950304/cheerwine-history

Allergy RECALL: Reminder, that Blue Diamond has issued a recall ‘warning’ to people that are allergic to ‘real milk’ after ‘Real milk’ was found in half-gallon cartons of its Vanilla Almond Breeze almond beverage.

NOTE: The product does not include a label listing possible milk content, but is SAFE to drink if you are not allergic to real milk. * 28 states affected including North Carolina.

https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm615707.htm

Salem Lake Park re-opened on Sunday, but the trails are still closed after heavy rain and flooding last week, resulted in downed trees. Storms also damaged some of the docks, halting boat launches on Sunday. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/salem-lake-park-reopens-but-the-trails-are-still-closed/article_48203df3-52b9-5082-836e-917f7d085fcf.html

The Salisbury Post will print five days a week starting this weekend (Aug. 11) stopping publication on Mondays and Saturdays – their least profitable days.

The newspaper says it has experienced a nearly 30% increase in materials cost.

Newsprint prices are expected to keep increasing.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/salisbury-post-cuts-publication-to-days-a-week-amid-rising/article_c14e0176-1fa6-5948-ae3f-7795871cc78d.html

The death toll has risen close to over 90 after a second 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked a portion of Indonesia on Sunday. More than 200 people were seriously injured. Thousands of homes and buildings were damaged. Some areas still hadn’t been reached, with rescuers hampered by collapsed bridges, electricity blackouts and damaged roads blocked with debris.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2018/august/strong-quake-hits-indonesia-rsquo-s-lombok-island-at-least-39-dead

Chase Elliott – son of former NASCAR great Bill Elliott – captured his first Sprint Cup win at Watkins Glen on Sunday. Out of fuel after the finish, Elliott was pushed to victory lane by teammate Jimmie Johnson, as his father raced to join the celebration after spotting. http://www.foxnews.com/auto/2018/08/06/chase-elliott-gets-first-nascar-sprint-cup-win-at-watkins-glen.html

Charlotte Rae – the actress best known as the lovable Mrs. Garrett on the 80’s TV hit show “The Facts of Life” – passed away on Sunday at her home in Los Angeles surrounded by family. Charlotte Rae was 92.

Rae had been diagnosed with bone cancer last year after being treated previously for pancreatic cancer. Rae landed the role of Edna Garrett in 1978 on NBC’s “Diff’rent Strokes” that led to a spinoff show “Facts of Life,” set at a girls’ boarding school.

*Rae shared many of her Hollywood experiences in her memoir, The Facts of My Life, released in 2015. “At 91, every day is a birthday. [In my book] I want to tell everybody to celebrate every day, to savor the day and be good to yourself…then you can be good to others and be of service to others.”

https://people.com/tv/charlotte-rae-facts-of-life-diffrent-strokes-cast-pay-tribute/

Several Facts of Life cast members shared their condolences on social media…

“You all already know my heart is heavy yet…. sorry, no words at the moment just love and tears… and yeah, smiles.” -Kim Fields, who portrayed Tootie,

“Thank you, Charlotte, for 40 years of friendship and love. You will be missed.”

-Lisa Whelchel, who starred as Blair

Beauty from Ashes: 25 Bethel Church staff members have lost their homes

Eighteen major fires are burning right now throughout California.

At least eight people have lost their lives. One of the blazes, the Carr fire in Redding, California has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and displaced tens of thousands of people.

Bethel Church has partnered with the Salvation Army to host a distribution center. Mercy Chefs offers meals and the center provides food, clothing and household items to those who’ve lost everything — that includes at least 25 members on Bethel’s staff.

Pastor Elizabeth Woning at Bethel has spent the last week as a volunteer counselor at the church after being displaced by the Carr Wildfire.

Wonkel is holding fast to her faith and a word from the Lord. “As I was packing—being an intercessor—I was just praying in the Spirit. I had no words. And even before I left the house I kept hearing ‘new beginnings, new beginnings, new beginnings,” she explained.

Bethel has raised $450,000 to help fire victims, thanks to generous donations from Gateway Church in Texas, Joyce Meyer Ministries and TBN.

Experts warn it will take years for Redding and other communities hit hard by the fires to recover and rebuild. But this city is hoping to set an example of what it means to recover well. Read more from CBN News…

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/august/beauty-from-ashes-25-bethel-church-staff-lose-everything-but-hope-rising-after-carr-fire-in-redding