Monday News, August 05, 2019  

Monday News, August 05, 2019  

Verne Hill Aug 05, 2019  

A nation in mourning.  Separate prayer vigils were held on Sunday in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio after two deadly ‘mass shootings’ over the weekend.

Bitter sweet ‘hero  stories’ are still being told in the mist of these tragedies.  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/august/police-warn-of-active-shooter-in-el-paso-texas

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/august/trump-replies-to-shootings-condemns-white-supremacy-calls-for-strong-background-checks

 

Beginning next year, high schoolers will be required to take a class in personal finance before they can graduate. The finance course will include the true cost of credit, managing a credit care, borrowing money for large purchases, home mortgages, credit scoring and paying for post-secondary education. The new state requirement will apply to students entering ninth grade in the 2020-2021 school year.  The Dispatch

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190805/new-state-law-requires-high-schoolers-to-take-personal-finance-class

 

Mini-van sales sank to their lowest level in more than 30 years in 2018.

But don’t add the minivan to the extinct list, just yet.  Five auto makers are still rolling out the versatile ‘must have vehicle’ for families with car seats and strollers.

https://www.wral.com/minivan-sales-keep-falling-but-experts-say-theyll-live-on/18546606/

 

The Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw #1 at this weekend’s box office.

The Lion King” remake and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” rounding out the Top three.       https://www.boxofficemojo.com/news/?id=4534&p=.htm

 

Good News: the pro-life film “Unplanned” is coming to movie theaters in Australia. While two major movie chains in Canada have dropped the movie “Unplanned” despite packed theaters…  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/pro-life-movie-unplanned-coming-to-australia-cancelled-in-canada-despite-packed-theaters-absurd

 

Solid finish at the Wyndham for J.T. Poston -a Hickory native and a 2015 graduate of Western Carolina, winning his first PGA tour event at the Wyndham on Sunday.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/sports/golf/wyndham-championship/hickory-native-jt-poston-wins-wyndham-championship/275-9bc42342-d20c-461c-995e-3a97052a738a

 

The annual ‘Hanes Brands Sale’ is coming…

August 13th – August 17 (Tuesday – Saturday)   Daily: 9am til 8pm?

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building on Deacon Blvd.

*Save BIG on all your favorite brands like Hanes, Champion, Maidenform and Bali.    Men’s, Women’s and Kids merchandise all for under $10!

New product drops daily.   Cash or Credit Only, all sales final.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29th-annual-hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-tickets-64812262221

 

“Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive

helping area students through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs

Drop off donated school supplies now through August 09, at participating locations including Krispy Kreme, Five Below, and Walmart stores.

STUFF THE BUS ‘STOPS’ with WBFJ coming up next week in Winston-Salem!

Thursday (AUG 8):   Join WBFJ during our lunchtime stop at ‘Five Below’

off Hanes Mall Blvd in Winston-Salem between 11am – 1pm.

