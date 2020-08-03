Monday News, August 03, 2020

Good News: 50 days until Fall. Autumn begins on September 22. Are you ready????

It’s National Watermelon Day

Topic: How do know when a Watermelon is ripe? Salt or no salt?

Keeping an Eye on the Storm

UPDATE at 11am: Tropical Storm Isaias (E- zah – E – us) is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall near Wilmington before midnight – with top winds of 75 mph – before moving across central NC. wral.com/19206931

Isaias (E- zah – E – us) will bring heavy rain and storm force winds to Eastern North Carolina (east of Raleigh) through Tuesday morning.

TRIAD: Flash Flood Watch is in effect. 1 to 3 inches of rain expected through Tuesday.

Deadline looming: Midnight tonight is the deadline to apply for small business emergency relief grants. The non-profit Local Initiatives Support Corporation,

also known as L-I-S-C, is giving out the grants thanks to Lowe’s home improvement chain’s $55 million-dollar contribution. Relief grants range from $5,000 to $20,000

Applications will be accepted through 11:59pm tonight (Aug 03, 2020).

*The grants do not need to be repaid. Finalists will receive an email by Aug. 21, 2020.

Apply at www.lisc.org/lowes. Details on our website wbfj.fm

https://www.lisc.org/covid-19/small-business-assistance/small-business-relief-grants/lowes/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/usaandmain/2020/08/01/small-business-coronavirus-relief-aid-lowes/5563114002/

Officials with Microsoft are still ‘exploring’ the purchase of the video app ‘TikTok’ after CEO’s conversation with President Trump on Sunday. The President suggesting that he will ban the popular Chinese owned APP.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2020/08/02/tiktok-ban-microsoft-negotiating-purchase-video-app/5568778002/

NASCAR: Brad Keselowski wins in New Hampshire. His 3rd win since the shutdown.

RECALL: More Hand sanitizers added to FDA ‘Do-Not-Use List (Aug 01)

The FDA is warning to avoid over 100 hand sanitizers that contain methanol or wood alcohol, a substance that is considered ‘toxic’ by the FDA.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/08/01/hand-sanitizer-warning-methanol-risk-fda-avoid-these-sanitizers/5562366002/

FYI: The product labeled Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer – distributed locally in 17-ounce bottles – is being recalled because it contains methanol. This particular hand sanitizer was recently distributed by Forsyth County under a COVID-19 relief effort. Local businesses that took part in the relief program are getting emails not to use the hand sanitizer. Details on the News Blog…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/hand-sanitizer-distributed-in-winston-salem-and-forsyth-county-recalled/

RECALLS: More information regarding hand sanitizer containing Methanol,

Ground beef from Canada and onions being recalled, on the News Blog…

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted!

Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population.

Fact: Only 4 out of 10 Forsyth County residents have filled out the US Census.

Details at https://2020census.gov/

Dunkin’ Deals: Free Coffee Mondays + Free Donut Fridays for members of the

DD Perks Rewards Program through the month of August. www.DunkinDonuts.com

NOW HIRING: Goodwill has immediate openings at all stores and donation centers.

Both full-time and part-time jobs available with multiple shift times.

Jobs include: Cashier, Clothes Hanger, Donations Assistant plus management positions. Apply today at www.jobsatgoodwill.org.

UPDATE: Because of the governor’s COVID-19 mandates, the 2020 Thrive! Homeschool Conference planned in downtown Winston-Salem has been cancelled.

Next year’s state conference is May 27-29, 2021. https://www.nche.com/thrive/

*Do you have questions about Homeschooling your child in North Carolina?

Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.nche.com/helps/hs-faq/

Wake Forest Law’s Pro Bono Project helps provide FREE legal guidance to the residents of North Carolina economically affected by the pandemic.

The Pro-Bono project may help answer questions about – going back to work, options for self-employed or independent contractors, and how long benefits might last for those on furlough. www.wfu.law/ask Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

http://news.law.wfu.edu/2020/06/wake-forest-law-offers-pro-bono-assistance-with-unemployment-insurance/

Want to renew your wedding vows?

The Winston-Salem Dash as the ultimate stadium plan.

The Winston-Salem Dash is taking reservations for fans to reaffirm their marital commitments – at home plate – this Saturday (August 8).

The ceremony costs $40 per couple, and $10 per guest (up to 8 guests)

Couples can register for five different time slots (5, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8).

The Dash is offering a ballpark fare menu featuring hot dogs, fries and a drink,

OR a dinner menu with a salad, baked chicken, mashed potatoes and a drink.

The ceremonies will be officiated by BOLT, the team mascot, and the team’s vice president of baseball operations, Ryan Manuel, who is ordained!

Interested: Contact ayla.acosta@wsdash.com or 336-714-6879.

https://journalnow.com/sports/want-to-renew-your-wedding-vows-the-winston-salem-dash-will-let-you-use-its/