Monday News, April 29, 2019  

Verne Hill Apr 29, 2019  

The Box Office (and comic universe) belongs to Marvel?

“Avengers: Endgame” shattering Box Office records over the weekend.

NOTE: In one weekend, “Endgame” has already made more than movies like “Skyfall,” ”Aquaman” and “The Dark Knight Rises” grossed in their entire runs, not accounting for inflation.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/movies/2019/04/28/avengers-endgame-shatters-box-office-records-biggest-debut-ever/3608736002/

 (#4) BREAKTHROUGH-The Movie settling in the Top 5 at #4…

BreakThrough is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds.  www.boxofficemojo.com

 

Amazon is making a huge change to its Prime offering.

Get ready for free one-day shipping as the new standard on all Prime orders!

The one-day delivery will be the standard first in the U.S., and then eventually globally for Prime customers.  https://clark.com/shopping-retail/amazon-prime-one-day-shipping/

 

Eat More Chicken in Montana?  The attorney general of Montana has invited Chick-fil-A to open more restaurants in his state after two other states have taken actions to block the food chain over its biblical values.  Most recently, Chick-fil-A came under fire for making charitable donations to organizations like the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. BTW: Chick-fil-A currently has only one restaurant in Montana.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/april/montanas-attorney-general-wants-more-chick-fil-as-defying-liberal-cities-and-their-bans

 

Prayers Please: A 19-year old man is in custody following a deadly shooting at a synagogue just north of San Diego on Saturday. Witnesses said they were attending services marking the end of Passover when a gunman burst in fatally wounding one person and injuring three others.  Sad reality: This was the second mass shooting at a US synagogue in the past six months.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/april/synagogue-shooting-suspect-in-custody-congregants-prevented-shooting-lsquo-from-being-a-much-worse-tragedy-rsquo

 

Veggie Whopper?  Burger King’s plant-based burger the ‘Impossible Whopper’ soon won’t be quite so impossible to find. The fast-food chain plans a ‘nationwide distribution by end of year.” Burger King isn’t alone in adding vegan and meatless options.

QDOBA Mexican Eats is adding plant-based Impossible at all locations by May 28.

And, Pizza Hut is getting ready to add a vegan cheese…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2019/04/29/burger-king-impossible-whopper-vegan-burger-released-nationwide/3591837002/

 

The Baylor women’s basketball team will visit the White House this afternoon.

BTW: The men’s national champions (Virginia Cavaliers) will not visit the White House, citing logistics of players either finishing school or preparing for the NBA draft.    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/04/29/synagogue-shooting-nra-and-baylor-5-things-you-need-know-monday/3612930002/

 

The Carolina Hurricanes are up 2 games to none over the New York Islanders in the second round of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

 

The National Rifle Association’s 76-member board is set to meet today after current NRA president Oliver North said he will not serve a second term following a bitter fight with the organization’s chief executive, Wayne LaPierre.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/04/29/synagogue-shooting-nra-and-baylor-5-things-you-need-know-monday/3612930002/

 

 

 

National Day of Prayer next Thursday, May 2

“Love one another… just as I have loved you” John 13:34

Check out the 7 prayer areas on the News Blog:  https://nationaldayofprayer.org/

 

Even if a restaurant menu says an item is gluten free, new research says there’s a good chance some gluten will end up on your plate.

-The detection rate was higher at dinner, 34%, than at breakfast, 27.2%.

-The worst offenders were pizza and pasta places, with gluten found in 53.2% of pizza samples and 50.8% of the pasta tested.

*32% of restaurant foods labeled gluten-free contain gluten, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/04/18/gluten-found-in-restaurant-food-labeled-gluten-free-study/3451134002/

 

Instead of your kids sitting around playing video games and eating Cheetos all summer, Planet Fitness wants to get them in shape… for free!

The ‘Teen Summer Challenge’ at Planet Fitness starts May 15 through September 1st.  The promotion allows 15-to-18 year-olds to work out for free at their gyms, encouraging them to get in shape safely and have some fun.  Teen’s participating must be accompanied by a parent during their first visit or have a parent sign a Planet Fitness Gym Waiver. www.fox46charlotte.com/news/florida-teens-can-work-out-for-free-at-planet-fitness-this-summer

 

Popular ‘car seat trade-in event’ returns at Target.

Through May 4, Target stores will accept and recycle car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats.

In exchange for the old car seat, customers will get a coupon (20% off) for “a new car seat, car seat base, stroller or select baby home gear, such as high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.”  The seats are to be turned in at Guest Services. The coupons can be used in-store and online through May 11.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/04/05/target-car-seat-trade-event-returns-april-22/3381506002/?fbclid=IwAR2ZoMdza9kj-eWK4qQxg4hHZnov4H7Ew-EQdrtr_-qSY4t9Ce0E1A493ZQ

 

Shepherd’s Center: Annual used book sale later this week (May 2, 3 + 4)

Location: Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Admission is free. Parking at Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard.

Thousands of used books and other items will be available.

May 2 and May 3  =  9 a.m. to 9 p.m.   /  May 4  =  8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*Proceeds benefit the ministry’s programs and services for older adults locally.

INFO: 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org

https://www.journalnow.com/news/aging-matters-vfw-honor-guard-asking-for-volunteers/article_b84c7bb9-b64c-5878-b02f-e688cd56d027.html

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

