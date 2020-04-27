Monday News, April 27, 2020

RESCAN time: If you receive local channels using a TV antenna will need to rescan your TV to pick up Fox 8. BTW: If you get Fox 8 by cable tv or satellite tv, you are good! More information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm www.FCC.gov/rescan

BTW: Fox 8 WGHP transitioned to a new over-the-air broadcast frequency on Monday.

Traffic Alert: Re-paving along Salem Parkway (Bus 40) continues…

Crews are putting down the final layer of asphalt over several weeks to avoid road closures. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/salem-parkway-final-paving-starts-this-week/

Virtual house calls available. Tele-health, also known as tele-medicine or virtual care, is health care provided via the internet usually through online video, similar to Skype or Facetime. More about tele-medicine services on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/more-about-telemedicine-services/article

The N.C. General Assembly is back in session on Tuesday.

One of the many items on their COVIID-Relief list is the likelihood of extending deadlines for vehicle inspections and waiving late fees for drivers by 90 days, retroactive back to March 31. Officially, car owners have 90 days BEFORE their vehicle registration expires to get the inspection and pay the fee and get the sticker.

BTW: The Highway Patrol are not prioritizing the enforcement of inspections during this public-health emergency…but if the sticker is out, it’s out!

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/vehicle-inspections-continue-amid-the-coronavirus-pandemic-state-legislators-will-soon-consider-extending-deadlines/

More help is on the way for local businesses. The second round of federal PPP loans begins today. It’s unclear how many small local businesses that applied during the abbreviated first round of the Paycheck Protection Program will get through this time.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/second-round-of-federal-ppp-loans-set-to-resume-monday/

Danny Manning out after six seasons at Wake Forest

“I am so grateful to the Wake Forest community, who have made Winston-Salem a special home for my family and I from the second we stepped on campus in 2014. I wish the program nothing but success going forward.”

*Since the season ended, three players — rising senior Chaundee Brown and rising juniors Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn — have entered the transfer portal.

*Associate coach Randolph Childress will serve as acting head coach for the program until a new coach is hired. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-fires-danny-manning-after-six-seasons/

Headline of the Morning

“Physical activity is critical for lifelong weight management and overall health”

Fitness experts suggest adding just 30 minutes of fun physical activity to your day—walk, dance, stretch, or ride a bike—for a healthier body and mind.

Physical activity refers to any bodily movement that requires energy expenditure, whether it’s for work or play, daily chores, or daily commuting. Because of its role in energy balance, physical activity is a critical factor in determining whether a person can maintain a healthy weight.

*Adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week and should perform muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week.

*Children ages 6 to 17 need at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day and should get a mix of bone strengthening, muscle building, and aerobic activities.

Read more: https://www.eatsmartmovemorenc.com/myesmm/core-behavior-move-more/

NC DMV: Driver License Office Changes during COVID-19 Outbreak

You can check on the status of your local office on the DMV website.

The open offices will be transitioned to handle appointment-only visits and will limit the number of customers allowed inside at the same time, depending on the office size.

Check ahead: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx

April 20 UPDATE: This PDF lists​​​​​​​​​​​ which offices remain open and which have now closed.

Forsyth County’s courthouse remains CLOSED to the public this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday. The court will re-open on May 4.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-courthouse-closed-to-public-after-employee-tests-positive-for-covid-19/

Thank You Meals! McDonald’s is giving out free meals to healthcare workers and first responders through May 5. You must show a work badge or ID or be in uniform.

One meal per person per day.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/mcdonalds-to-give-free-thank-you-meals-to-healthcare-workers-first-responders-from-april-22-to-may-5/

BP and Amoco gas stations nationwide (and locally) are giving first responders and healthcare workers 50 cents off per gallon of gas for the month of April. First responders and healthcare workers can register for a discount code by verifying their status at ID.me. Sign up today!!! https://hosted-pages.id.me/offers/bp