Monday News, April 27, 2018

Topic: Choosing that perfect Grandmother “name” can be daunting. Right? How did YOU or your mother choose her “Grandmother” name? Or was it chosen for you???

Final week of Early Voting for the May 8th Primary…

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period which ends May 5th (this Saturday @ 1pm).

Sample Ballot info online. Go to Voter Search Criteria: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

*Fill out fields with your personal info. Hit search

*Click on your full name

*Scroll down to YOUR Sample Ballot for May 8, 2018 Primary

At the Box Office: Audiences assembled worldwide as Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War broke both domestic and worldwide ‘opening weekend’ box office records.

BTW: “I Can Only Imagine” -the movie holding strong at #12 after 7 weeks in theaters. www.boxofficemojo.com/

Update / Sad news: Alfie Evans, the toddler at the heart of a legal battle in the United Kingdom over his right to live and his parents’ right to have a say in his care, passed away early Saturday. He was 23-months-old. The toddler had an undiagnosed brain disease that doctors said left him with almost no brain function, and multiple courts in the UK legal system ruled that letting Alfie live was not in his best interest. Alfie’s case sparked a medical ethics debate that resonated around the world. However, his parents fought an unsuccessful appeal to get a judge to allow them to take their little boy to a Vatican hospital, where medical treatment would continue.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2018/april/alfie-evans-british-toddler-at-center-of-legal-battle-dies

A Winston-Salem church was destroyed by fire early this morning. New Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church was built back in 1939. http://myfox8.com

Big mega telecom merger in the works between T-Mobile and Sprint.

If the deal is approved, the resulting company would be the nation’s second-biggest wireless carrier after Verizon, controlling roughly 100 million customers.

What this means to you: https://is.gd/xLfykh

A Good Samaritan truck driver is being praised for stopping and helping students and chaperones after a bus crash early Sunday morning in South Carolina. The charter bus was carrying 30 chorus students and chaperones from Beddingfield High School in Wilson (NC). They were headed back home from a field trip Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. Eleven people on the bus were taken to the hospital, two of which had serious injuries, including the driver. What caused the crash is unknown. WCIV

(EVENT) “Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” hosted by Providence Restaurant & Catering

This Sunday (May 6) from 6pm to 9pm

Triad Community Kitchen, a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC, has been changing lives for a over decade, and its newest program, Providence Restaurant and Catering, is celebrating two years of operations. “Fresh Starts & Full Plates,” a fundraising event celebrating our past and investing in our future. https://www.facebook.com/events/807180446140194/