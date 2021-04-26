Monday News, April 26, 2021

The biggest and brightest full moon of the year shines bright tonight. The full moon in April known as the Pink Moon gets its name from ‘creeping phlox’, an herb moss that is one of the earliest springtime flowers to bloom. Other names for the full moon in April include the Fish Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon and the Egg Moon.

Check out the News Blog for *Covid-19 Vaccination sites and Testing sites (locally) https://www.nc.gov/covid19

*To limit the spread of COVID-19, even if you are vaccinated, experts recommend wearing masks while indoors, practicing social distancing and washing hands.

NEW: Apple will bring at least 3,000 jobs to Wake County as part of a plan to invest more than $1 billion in our state! The company plans to build a new campus and engineering hub in Research Triangle Park. The new positions will be high-tech, high-wage jobs. *The minimum average wage for the positions will be $187,001 dollars.

Pay increase to attract workers? Seasonal employees at Wet’n Wild water park can now make $13 dollars an hour! The Greensboro water park is hoping to hire 300 people – soon. Positions are available in all departments, with a focus on lifeguards and food & beverage staff. Details on the News Blog Visit Wet’n Wild’s website for more information.

A recent study has ranked Winston-Salem’s drinking water as ‘some of the best’ in the nation. In the overall tally Winston-Salem was only outranked by Cary in the 2021 Best Cities for Water Quality report. For more than twenty years, drinking water in Forsyth County has met or surpassed all water quality standards established by the Environmental Protection Agency. Our water comes from the Yadkin River and Salem Lake and then treated at the Neilson, Thomas and Swann water treatment plants in Forsyth County.

BTW: In 1774, the Moravians of Salem began work on one of the nation’s first water systems. Water was delivered through bored-out logs joined end-to-end.

The design was praised by then, President George Washington during his 1791 visit. https://www.cityofws.org/2895/Water-Quality-Report-2020?

Governor Roy Cooper will give his “State of the State” address to the General Assembly TONIGHT at 7pm in the House chamber. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/state/gov-cooper-state-of-the-state-speech-2021/83-8e682fd8-0e4a-4dec-9ebb-0ff447bcf875

Sad News: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is saying goodbye to a beloved officer.

Alina Mebane was a detention officer for 14 years. Just five months ago, a doctor diagnosed her with leukemia and she passed away on Friday.

She leaves behind her husband, and three children. Mebane’s husband is a sergeant with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The Community Outreach patrol car was parked in front of the Detention Center over the weekend out of respect to her. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/forsyth-county-sheriffs-office-mourns-beloved-detention-officer/83-429f2bba-5cd7-4052-a732-3866cf576ecc

Fact: The average American has $90,460 in debt, this includes all types of consumer debt products, from credit cards to personal loans, mortgages and student debt. https://www.cnbc.com/select/average-american-debt-by-age/

What age should you be debt free? 45?

Kevin O’Leary, an investor on “Shark Tank” and personal finance guru suggesting that the ideal age to be debt–free is 45. It’s at this age, said O’Leary, that you enter the last half of your career and should therefore ramp up your retirement savings in order to ensure a comfortable life in your elderly years.

Actor, producer, director Tyler Perry is going viral for a speech he delivered at the Academy Awards last night urging Americans to reject hatred and unify. Perry condemned racism as well as hatred directed towards police officers. CBN News

Breaking: State of Emergency has been issued in Elizabeth City…

Body cam footage will be shown to the family of Andrew Brown Jr., the man (fatally wounded) by law enforcement while being served a warrant last week in Elizabeth City. A press briefing will follow.

The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed as many as 34 million school children during the summer months. They’re using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March 2021.

‘Overcoming an Anxious Mind in the Era of COVID’

With shutdowns and job loss along with restrictions on our normal lives, it is no surprise that half of U.S. adults have experienced high anxiety. Anxiety can make us feel hopeless and stuck, especially when there is no clear end in sight to the pandemic and no easy solution to our problems. But we should not believe the lie that there is no way out of this trap. The apostle Paul gives us inspired insight into being anxious.

“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus…” Philippians 4:6-7

First, prayer is worship. And if you start worshiping, you’re going to find your worries diminishing.

The next step is to pray “with thanksgiving.” It’s easy to thank God for obvious blessings. It’s not so easy to thank Him when the cupboards are bare and the bills are overdue.

Finally, after prayerful worship, supplication and thanksgiving, Paul said to “let your requests be made known to God.” God might say “yes.” He might say “no.” He might say “maybe” or “wait.”

*Devotional from Skip Heitzig, senior pastor of Calvary of Albuquerque, a Calvary Chapel fellowship located in New Mexico.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/april/overcoming-an-anxious-mind-in-the-era-of-covid