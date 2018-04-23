Monday News, April 23, 2018

“If you enjoy what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life…” Tell us about your FIRST job. What did you learn from it?

New this Morning: It’s a BOY

That’s the announcement from Kensington Palace this morning

The Royal couple (William and Kate) have another BOY – weighing 8 lbs, 7 oz – will be 5th in line to the throne! his is the 3rd child for William and Kate.

Students at the three Guilford County Elementary Schools that were damaged from last Sunday’s tornado start their ‘new schools’ this morning… Local media

More Early Voting sites are open this week for the May 8th Primary

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period.

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

The MercyMe hit song “I Can Only Imagine’ is now the ‘inspirational’ state song of Oklahoma. The governor signing the bill into law last week.

http://newsok.com/article/5591691

*The movie based on that MercyMe song is still in the Top 15 after 6 weeks in theaters.

http://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/chart/

Hero? Many are praising the quick-wittedness of James Shaw Jr., a bystander who intervened in Sunday morning’s deadly Waffle House shooting in Nashville.

Police are calling Shaw – a hero – for saving lives in the busy restaurant, but the 29-year-old Nashville resident said he only made a split-second decision to challenge the shooter and save himself from being shot.

Shaw says he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“I’m not a hero. I’m just a regular person,” he said through tears. “I think anybody could have did what I did…You have to either react or you’re going to fold.”

“If you would ask me, I’m actually not a greatly religious person,” Shaw said Sunday afternoon. “But I know that in a tenth of a second, something was with me to run through that door and get the gun from him.”

“He didn’t skip church to be laid up. But instead (he) went through this experience and got to come to church to give God praise,” Rev. Aaron Marble speaking to his congregation (Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church) on Sunday, according to the local National Public Radio station in Tennessee.

Shaw’s family attends the church and Rev. Marble prayed over them during service. The suspect, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, is still on the run and considered to be armed and dangerous.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/april/he-didnt-skip-church-heres-what-waffle-house-hero-did-just-hours-after-stopping-a-massacre

Hampton Road re-opening is being delayed due to the stormy spring weather? The closed section, near the Idols Road intersection, was scheduled to open in April, but completion has been pushed back to May 14.

The work is part of the Idols Road extension.

Final ‘Race for the Cure’ in the Triad?

The May 5th ‘Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure’ in Winston-Salem will be the last for the city, replaced in 2019 by something different, the Triad chapter said Friday. Next year will be the ‘Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk’ nationwide.

The event will be a walk, not a race.

BTW: Fundraising from the Winston-Salem race has slipped in recent years, since 2012 when the national Susan G. Komen organization – withdrew, then restored, – funding to Planned Parenthood. The Winston-Salem race has since dwindled from more than 10,000 participants in 2011 to about 2,000 registered for this May’s event. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/may-komen-race-for-the-cure-to-be-the-last/article_23a99523-a873-5835-beca-c646a31047de.html

First jobs for the Top 100 billionaires in the world?

*30 of the 100 started their careers either inheriting or working for a family business.

*And 17 immediately began their own companies. The remaining 53 started like the rest of us — by getting a normal job. As the most common first job among the world’s richest people, 10 billionaires got their start in sales. https://www.cheatsheet.com/money-career/study-reveals-most-common-first-job-among-the-worlds-richest-people.html/?a=viewall

The Top 20 most common first jobs people have before moving on to other careers. Keep in mind, though, that everyone has to start somewhere. And, often, that “somewhere” is ‘babysitting’ the rambunctious toddler down the street. Check out the list of 20 Most common first jobs from Monster.com on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.monster.com/career-advice/article/firstsevenjobs-hashtag-best-of-0816

Where did these celebrities start out doing?

*Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, for example, went from washing dishes to walking on the moon in three moves.

*Stephen Colbert worked in construction, then as a bus boy, cafeteria server, waiter, library data entry and futon salesman…before becoming a late night talk show host.

*And before writing music and prose for the hit musical Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda worked the cash register at McDonald’s…

“I thought I was going to be a lawyer, but I had my first baby and that sort of derailed the plan…” -Anita Renfro, Christian comedian, pastor’s wife, mom…

A lot of attention is placed on student athletes and their signing day. School officials in Henrico County, Virginia recently held its first-ever “Career and Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day” to celebrate seniors who will be heading straight to jobs and careers after graduation, armed with training and certifications they earned in high school.

https://www.today.com/parents/signing-day-heralds-teens-going-jobs-not-college-t127184