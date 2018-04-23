Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, April 23, 2018

Monday News, April 23, 2018

Verne HillApr 23, 2018Comments Off on Monday News, April 23, 2018

Like

“If you enjoy what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life…”  Tell us about your FIRST job.  What did you learn from it?

 

New this Morning:  It’s a BOY

That’s the announcement from Kensington Palace this morning

The Royal couple (William and Kate) have another BOY – weighing 8 lbs, 7 oz –   will be 5th in line to the throne!   his is the 3rd child for William and Kate.

 

Students at the three Guilford County Elementary Schools that were damaged from last Sunday’s tornado start their ‘new schools’ this morning… Local media

 

More Early Voting sites are open this week for the May 8th Primary

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period.   

Check your Voter Registration Info onlinehttps://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

 

The MercyMe hit song “I Can Only Imagine’ is now the ‘inspirational’ state song of Oklahoma. The governor signing the bill into law last week.

http://newsok.com/article/5591691

*The movie based on that MercyMe song is still in the Top 15 after 6 weeks in theaters.

http://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/chart/

 

Hero?  Many are praising the quick-wittedness of James Shaw Jr., a bystander who intervened in Sunday morning’s deadly Waffle House shooting in Nashville.

Police are calling Shaw – a hero –  for saving lives in the busy restaurant, but the 29-year-old Nashville resident said he only made a split-second decision to challenge the shooter and save himself from being shot.

Shaw says he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“I’m not a hero. I’m just a regular person,” he said through tears. “I think anybody could have did what I did…You have to either react or you’re going to fold.”

“If you would ask me, I’m actually not a greatly religious person,” Shaw said Sunday afternoon. “But I know that in a tenth of a second, something was with me to run through that door and get the gun from him.”

“He didn’t skip church to be laid up. But instead (he) went through this experience and got to come to church to give God praise,” Rev. Aaron Marble speaking to his congregation (Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church) on  Sunday, according to the local National Public Radio station in Tennessee.

Shaw’s family attends the church and Rev. Marble prayed over them during service.   The suspect, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, is still on the run and considered to be armed and dangerous.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/april/he-didnt-skip-church-heres-what-waffle-house-hero-did-just-hours-after-stopping-a-massacre

 

Hampton Road re-opening is being delayed due to the stormy spring weather? The closed section, near the Idols Road intersection, was scheduled to open in April, but completion has been pushed back to May 14.

The work is part of the Idols Road extension.

 

 

Final ‘Race for the Cure’ in the Triad?

The May 5th ‘Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure’ in Winston-Salem will be the last for the city, replaced in 2019 by something different, the Triad chapter said Friday. Next year will be the ‘Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk’ nationwide.

The event will be a walk, not a race.

BTW:  Fundraising from the Winston-Salem race has slipped in recent years, since 2012 when the national Susan G. Komen organization  – withdrew, then restored, –  funding to Planned Parenthood. The Winston-Salem race has since dwindled from more than 10,000 participants in 2011 to about 2,000 registered for this May’s event. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/may-komen-race-for-the-cure-to-be-the-last/article_23a99523-a873-5835-beca-c646a31047de.html

 

 

First jobs for the Top 100 billionaires in the world?

*30 of the 100 started their careers either inheriting or working for a family business.

*And 17 immediately began their own companies. The remaining 53 started like the rest of us — by getting a normal job.  As the most common first job among the world’s richest people, 10 billionaires got their start in sales.   https://www.cheatsheet.com/money-career/study-reveals-most-common-first-job-among-the-worlds-richest-people.html/?a=viewall

 

The Top 20 most common first jobs people have before moving on to other careers.  Keep in mind, though, that everyone has to start somewhere. And, often, that “somewhere” is ‘babysitting’ the rambunctious toddler down the street. Check out the list of 20 Most common first jobs from Monster.com on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.   https://www.monster.com/career-advice/article/firstsevenjobs-hashtag-best-of-0816

 

Where did these celebrities start out doing? 
*Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, for example, went from washing dishes to walking on the moon in three moves.

*Stephen Colbert worked in construction, then as a bus boycafeteria serverwaiter, library data entry and futon salesman…before becoming a late night talk show host.

*And before writing music and prose for the hit musical HamiltonLin-Manuel Miranda worked the cash register at McDonald’s

 “I thought I was going to be a lawyer, but I had my first baby and that sort of derailed the plan…”  -Anita Renfro, Christian comedian, pastor’s wife, mom…

 

A lot of attention is placed on student athletes and their signing day.  School officials in Henrico County, Virginia recently held its first-ever “Career and Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day” to celebrate seniors who will be heading straight to jobs and careers after graduation, armed with training and certifications they earned in high school.

https://www.today.com/parents/signing-day-heralds-teens-going-jobs-not-college-t127184

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFirst jobs most of us have before moving on to other careers
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Early Voting has begun in NC…

Verne HillApr 24, 2018

Tuesday News – April 24, 2018

Verne HillApr 24, 2018

“I’m not a hero. I’m just a regular person…”

Verne HillApr 23, 2018

Community Events

Apr
25
Wed
5:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 25 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration fee: $109 (per family) http://www.fpu.com/1050977 336.793.6124 Childcare available
7:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 25 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Financial Peace University is a 10-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” 336.406.9955 https://fpu.com/1060742  
Apr
26
Thu
2:30 pm Blood Drive @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Blood Drive @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 26 @ 2:30 pm – 7:00 pm
To schedule an appointment: 336.714.5463 Sponsored by the American Red Cross
7:00 pm GriefShare @ First Baptist Church (King)
GriefShare @ First Baptist Church (King)
Apr 26 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.983.5252  x1001 Childcare Provided
Apr
27
Fri
9:00 am “Fresh Wind” Healing Conference @ Grace Community Church (Greensboro)
“Fresh Wind” Healing Conference @ Grace Community Church (Greensboro)
Apr 27 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Stacy & Casey Long & Jay & Jennifer Peikert This is a healing conference for women in recovery presented by Hannah’s Haven. It’s Free & Lunch is provided  /  336.656.1066 The conference continues[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes