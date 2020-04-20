Monday News, April 20, 2020

More than 97% of the US population is currently under a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend life as we know it. But worries for the economy — and people’s mental health — are raising the question: When will things go back to normal?

Where all 50 states stand on re-opening after stay-at-home orders are relaxed.

Testing, Tracing and Trends: The strategy for North Carolina involves more laboratory testing, aggressive tracing and observing data trends.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order for North Carolina effective until April 29.

The governor said that the more people adhere to social distancing requirements in April, the “sooner the state will ‘loosen’ restrictions while continuing to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.”

Myth busters: Is my stimulus check taxable income? (no)

Do I have to pay the stimulus money back? (no)

The $2 trillion stimulus bill that authorized direct checks to millions of Americans is a sprawling and complicated piece of legislation — true story. But here’s another true story: your money is yours to save, spend, invest or donate because it’s not a loan Uncle Sam is expecting you to pay back.

Look up later tonight.

The first meteor shower of spring happening nightly through Wednesday.

The best time to see the Lyrid meteor shower will be between midnight and 5 a.m., according to the American Meteor Society.

You can normally see around 10 to 20 meteors every hour during the peak.

*The best time to see the slower, longer meteors called earthgrazers will be before midnight. https://myfox8.com/news/the-lyrid-meteor-shower-starts-sunday-night-peaks-wednesday/

How are we doing on the ‘comfort foods’?

How about HEALTHY comfort foods?

To bring some balance..

Oreo announcing that its new Tiramisu-flavor cookie is in stores now!

Traffic Alert: Re-paving begins this week

Salem Parkway (formerly known as Bus 40) through downtown Winston-Salem

COVID-19 by the numbers: The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 6,589 as of 8 a.m. this morning. Statewide, about 388 people are currently hospitalized. https://myfox8.com/news/number-of-coronavirus-cases-in-north-carolina-passes-6580-185-deaths-heres-a-county-by-county-breakdown-of-cases-in-the-piedmont-triad/

In the Triad, for the second straight day, Forsyth County reported one new case of COVID-19. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health said in its daily briefing on Sunday that the county’s total case count is 128. Of those cases, 95 people have recovered and the death count remains at five.

In the US, the case count is 735,366 while deaths in the US are at 39,095.

Praise: The Potter’s House gave out 1,000 meals to the Winston-Salem community on Sunday in honor of Reverend Johnny Young. Young a former policeman, a former volunteer fireman, a prison chaplain and co-founder of The Potter’s House Family Resource Center in northeast Winston-Salem. Young is currently at his Winston-Salem home battling stage four gallbladder cancer. Young spent 45 days at Forsyth Medical Center His family believes he will make a full recovery but they need help paying his steep medical bills. https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-young-carolina-smokin-john-medical-expense

In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day weekend. Several Republican state senators are asking Governor Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races — without fans — next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Allowing a race at Charlotte would require the governor to amend his executive order.https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-senators-governor-nascar-without-fans-may/32200399

Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing opener has been postponed indefinitely.

Officials with the track sent an e-mail to fans that doesn’t include a date as to when the 72nd season might open. Mayor Allen Joines has a stay-at-home order for residents of Winston-Salem still in effect til May 7. The season was supposed to start in mid-April but was pushed back to May 9 in hopes of the pandemic clearing up.

Headline of the Morning

Experts: Grocery stores may need to ban customers from coming inside amid COVID-19

*The biggest threat to grocery store workers right now: Careless customers!

85% of grocery store member workers reported that customers are not practicing social distancing in stores. Source: United Food and Commercial Workers’ Union

You can complete the US census survey online at 2020Census.gov

