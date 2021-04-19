Search
Monday News, April 19, 2021

Verne Hill Apr 19, 2021

ALERT: School zones will be busier this morning and this afternoon!  Big (in-person) day for students in Forsyth and Guildford counties. More Middle and High schoolers transitioned ‘back to in-person learning’.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/in-person-5-days-a-week-for-guilford-county-schools-students-starting-monday/83-98f17

 

Traffic Alert for Northern Davidson County

Midway School Road between Old Greensboro Road and Hwy 109 will be CLOSED for several weeks. Detour signs will be in place thru mid-May, weather permitting.

Reason: Pipe replacement.  NC-DOT

 

Jurors hear closing arguments. Officials, business owners and residents across Minneapolis are bracing for potential civil unrest as 12 jurors will soon determine Derek Chauvin’s fate.  Attorneys will be making their closing arguments (today) in the landmark case of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd last May. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/04/19/austin-shooting-kenosha-shooting-chauvin-nasa-5-things-know-monday/7255204002/

 

Vice President Kamala (comma – la) Harris will visit the Triad today with stops planned in Greensboro and High Point. Possible traffic delays to and from PTI?

(Guilford Technical Community College and Thomas Built Buses)

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/vice-president-kamala-harris-to-visit-the-triad/83-319ea3b7-e5e0-4aed-88ce-fced1a43682c

 

Remembering Miss Hester. The oldest living American, Ms Hester Ford, passed away over the weekend, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Charlotte. She was 116. Miss Hester had (get this) 12 children, 48 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren, and approximately 120 great-great-grandchildren.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/features/producers-picks/hester-ford-dies-at-116/275-fec0a906-3788-4199-b3d8-11d85f73bd03

 

Update: The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for anyone 16 or older.  Appointments online: Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call 336-360-5260.  Walk-ups are welcome until an hour before closing.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the appointments.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/appointments-available-next-week-at-fairgrounds-for-covid-19-vaccination/article

 

Israel will begin welcoming small tour groups into the country on May 23rd. The incoming tourists must meet a check-list of requirements including fully vaccinated, and have a negative COVID test before boarding the plane. BTW: It’s been more than a year since tourists have been allowed into Israel because of COVID-19.  CBN News

 

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and SilverArts programs, hosted by the City of Winston-Salem’s Parks and Rec Department. Details at www.weplay.ws

*Entry forms are also available at all local YMCAs and rec centers.

 

 

 

 

 

Focus this morning on the Morning Show

Local Strawberry Farms will ‘soon’ be open for the season.

 

Strawberry Fun Facts:    https://blog.aghires.com/25-strawberry-fun-facts/

Strawberries are believed to help reduce the risk of heart disease and certain cancers. They are high in vitamins C, B6, K, as well as fiber, folic acid, potassium and amino acids.

 

Strawberries are members of the rose family.

 

Strawberries are the only fruit that wear their seeds on the outside?!

The average berry has about 200 seeds!

 

Americans eat an average of three-and-a-half pounds of fresh strawberries each per year. It’s closer to five pounds if you count frozen ones.

 

California produces over 75% of the strawberries in the U.S.

North Carolina ranks 3th national as a Strawberry producer.

https://www.foodrepublic.com/2013/05/20/14-things-you-didnt-know-about-strawberries/

 

Can strawberries slow down the aging process?

Three new studies suggest strawberries may be associated with slowing down aging of the brain, help the cardiovascular system, and gut microbiome.

https://www.thepacker.com/news/produce-crops/can-strawberries-slow-down-aging-process

 

April means the start of strawberry season in North Carolina.

N.C. Strawberry Association website www.ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator

Resources for Educators: https://ncstrawberry.com/about/educators

Visit NC Farms App (search strawberry farms by location)

https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

Verne Hill - The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!

