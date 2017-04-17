Monday News, APRIL 17, 2017

Extension? You have til Tuesday at midnight to file your income taxes or ask for an ‘extension’. Details at www.irs.gov

ALL-You-Can-Eat Night at the Ballpark with the Winston-Salem DASH. TONIGHT 7pm Dash vs the Fredrick Keys. Enjoy hamburgers and hotdogs for one price of admission… www.wsdash.com

Clear coffee? That’s right. The world’s first clear coffee has been invented by a company called ‘CLR CFF’ started by David and Adam Nagy, two brothers in Slovakia. It looks like a bottle of water, but it tastes like your morning ‘cup of Joe”. FYI: The brothers were tired of normal coffee stains on the teeth… *The company’s website claims it’s the first colorless coffee in the world, made from fresh-roasted Arabica coffee beans. It costs about $7.50 for two bottles and is currently only available online and a handful of stores in the UK. CLR CFF does not contain any preservatives, artificial flavors or stabilizers. https://goo.gl/FZvLDT

All area hospitals will be lifting ‘temporary visitor restrictions’ because of flu effective this Tuesday morning (April 18) at 7am. The visitor restrictions, which affected children age 12 and under, have been in place since Feb. 24 to help control the spread of flu. BTW: As always, any visitors and family members coming to any hospital including Wake Forest Baptist should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – when visiting patients.

Friendlier skies? United Airlines has ‘updated’ a company policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane. United says they’ll now require employees seeking a seat on a plane to book it at least an hour before departure. https://goo.gl/hj2vEr

*In a related story, Delta Airlines is now offering customers up to $10,000 dollars to give up seats on its overbooked flights. https://goo.gl/fWDGMy

German grocery Lidl (pronounced LEE – dul) is holding a Job Fair this Thursday (April 20) from 10am to 7pm. Location: The Lidl (LEE – dul) Distribution Center in Mebane. *Walk-ins are welcome. Attire is business casual. Don’t forget your updated resume. *You can also apply online https://goo.gl/HlK5nz

At the Box Office: ‘The Fate of the Furious’ (the 8th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise) breaking global box office ‘opening weekend numbers’ over the Easter weekend racking in over $532 million. https://goo.gl/5Swi

#2 Boss Baby and #3 Beauty and the Beast with “The Case For Christ” holding at #9

In theaters now: “The Case For Christ” Check out the latest movie review based on the best-selling book from Lee Strobel. https://goo.gl/DzU0vu