Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Monday News, APRIL 17, 2017
Verne looks busy

Monday News, APRIL 17, 2017

Verne HillApr 17, 2017Comments Off on Monday News, APRIL 17, 2017

Like

Extension?  You have til Tuesday at midnight to file your income taxes or ask for an ‘extension’.  Details at www.irs.gov

 

ALL-You-Can-Eat Night at the Ballpark with the Winston-Salem DASH. TONIGHT 7pm Dash vs the Fredrick Keys.  Enjoy hamburgers and hotdogs for one price of admission…  www.wsdash.com

 

Clear coffee?  That’s right. The world’s first clear coffee has been invented by a company called ‘CLR CFF’ started by David and Adam Nagy, two brothers in Slovakia.  It looks like a bottle of water, but it tastes like your morning ‘cup of Joe”.  FYI: The brothers were tired of normal coffee stains on the teeth…  *The company’s website claims it’s the first colorless coffee in the world, made from fresh-roasted Arabica coffee beans. It costs about $7.50 for two bottles and is currently only available online and a handful of stores in the UK.  CLR CFF does not contain any preservatives, artificial flavors or stabilizers.  https://goo.gl/FZvLDT

 

All area hospitals will be lifting ‘temporary visitor restrictions’ because of flu effective this Tuesday morning (April 18) at 7am.  The visitor restrictions, which affected children age 12 and under, have been in place since Feb. 24 to help control the spread of flu.  BTW: As always, any visitors and family members coming to any hospital including Wake Forest Baptist should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – when visiting patients.

 

Friendlier skies?  United Airlines has ‘updated’ a company policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane. United says they’ll now require employees seeking a seat on a plane to book it at least an hour before departure.    https://goo.gl/hj2vEr

*In a related story, Delta Airlines is now offering customers up to $10,000 dollars to give up seats on its overbooked flights. https://goo.gl/fWDGMy

 

German grocery Lidl   (pronounced LEE – dul)  is holding a Job Fair this Thursday (April 20) from 10am to 7pm.  Location: The Lidl (LEE – dul) Distribution Center in Mebane. *Walk-ins are welcome. Attire is business casual. Don’t forget your updated resume.  *You can also apply online https://goo.gl/HlK5nz

 

At the Box Office:  ‘The Fate of the Furious’ (the 8th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise) breaking global box office ‘opening weekend numbers’ over the Easter weekend racking in over $532 million. https://goo.gl/5Swi

#2 Boss Baby and #3 Beauty and the Beast with “The Case For Christ” holding at #9

In theaters now“The Case For Christ”   Check out the latest movie review based on the best-selling book from Lee Strobel.    https://goo.gl/DzU0vu

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostAll area hospitals lifting ‘temporary visitor restrictions’
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

tdy_news_rascon_facebook_killer_170418.today-vid-canonical-featured-desktop

Breaking News: Facebook Killer Dead After Being Confronted by Police

Verne HillApr 18, 2017

uncle-sam-304887__340

Tax Day freebies, discounts and giveaways

Verne HillApr 18, 2017

breakfast-2130017_960_720

Tuesday News, APRIL 18, 2017

Verne HillApr 18, 2017

Community Events

Apr
18
Tue
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 18 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
6:30 pm Women’s Bible Study @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Women’s Bible Study @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Apr 18 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Bible study: “The Battle Plan for Prayer” by the Kendrick Brothers. Cost: $14.00 (per person)  /  No pre-registration is required 336.996.7388 hpeddycord@triad.rr.com  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 18 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.765.5542 Childcare not available
Apr
19
Wed
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 19 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
Apr
20
Thu
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 20 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes