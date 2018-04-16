Monday News, April 16, 2018

Reminder: Tuesday, April 17 is deadline to file your tax return.

Assessing the damage in Greensboro. Press conference set for 11am this morning.

*All Guilford County Schools are closed today after that deadly storm hit the area on Sunday, leaving buildings damaged, trees down and thousands without power.

*Multiple schools in southeast Greensboro were damaged or without power. One school, Hampton Elementary School in east Greensboro, was significantly damaged.

*Upwards to 20,000 Duke Energy customers are still without power in Guilford County (as of 6am.)

*One fatality from yesterday’s storm: A 48 year old man died after his car was hit by a tree on the corner of Summit Avenue and East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro..

A woman was also hit by the fallen tree, but she received non-life-threatening injuries. http://myfox8.com

GTCC – Greensboro Campus ONLY – Day Classes Canceled TODAY Apr 16 for daytime employees & students. Reason: Closed due to a power outage

AGGIE ALERT: Classes at NC A & T are taking place today as scheduled.

NOTE: Campus phone lines are DOWN. For non-emergencies requiring police assistance dial 336-338-1284. For emergencies, dial 911… http://www.ncat.edu/

Traffic Alert: Power Outages on the East side of Greensboro

East Market Street, Wendover Avenue, Cone Boulevard and most of Gate City Boulevard. *Please treat intersections as a 4-way stop.

Other News…

RECALL: More than 200 million eggs are part of a massive recall because of a salmonella threat. The eggs were distributed in nine states including North Carolina.

This is the largest shell egg recall since 2010. More details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm604640.htm

Recall info: Plant number, P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package.

Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health. The 92 year old has been in and out of the hospital multiple times in the last year while battling with COPD and congestive heart failure. She is back at home in Houston. http://myfox8.com

No signature required? Visa joining other major credit card companies including American Express, Discover and Mastercard – in dumping the ‘signature requirement’ for all credit card transactions. The signature requirement has been fading, especially for smaller purchases. http://money.cnn.com/

NASCAR: After running 204 laps between four red flags on Sunday, NASCAR decided to postpone the Food City 500 in Bristol (because of rain) to Monday afternoon.

Kyle Larson will be the race leader… Fox Sports

Spring Market time in High Point

International Home Furnishings Market runs through this Wednesday April 18…

www.highpointmarket.org/