Home Blog Monday News, April 15, 2019  

Monday News, April 15, 2019  

Verne Hill Apr 15, 2019  

Today is April 15…Tax Day

RECALL: Fisher-Price is recalling 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play sleepers.

According to the recall which involves all Rock ‘n Play models, consumers “should immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/04/12/fisher-price-rock-n-play-recall-company-recalls-4-7-million-sleepers/3450923002/

 

Earth Fare is opening a store in High Point at the Palladium Shopping Center sometime this summer.  Source: Fox 8

 

PGA: Wearing of the Green Jacket once again.  Tiger Woods winning the Masters in Augusta on Sunday, his first major win since 2008 when he won the U.S. Open.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-masters-2019-tiger-woods-wins-masters-augusta-national-today-2019-04-14/

 

Bucket List: Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is running the Boston Marathon today.  If the isn’t thinking about his heart rate or his pace, he’ll be concentrating on the conditions of the course or whether he is drinking enough water.

In that way, it’s a lot like his regular job.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/7-time-nascar-champ-johnson-to-run-boston-marathon/2019/04/14/27c55886-5ef9-11e9-bf24-db4b9fb62aa2_story.html?utm_term=.593f61b8ae4f

 

55 years of service?   Miss Loretta Coleman, or “Mamma” as she is known by co-workers, started at K&W cafeteria back in 1964, that’s 55 years.  And she has worked in almost job but she loves crafting the mac and cheese every morning starting at 6am at the Peters Creek Parkway location in Winston-Salem.  “That’s my favorite. I love making the macaroni,” said Miss Loretta who is 77 years old. “I cook it my way because I know how to do it well.”  Miss Loretta, who has six children, 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, said she’s learned a lot from her time at K&W from cooking to appreciating life.  “I enjoy going to work every day,” Miss Loretta said. “As long as I can, I’m going to keep going.”  K&W was founded in Winston-Salem 82 years ago and now has about 2,500 employees at 30 locations across the Carolinas, Virginia and West Virginia.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mama-celebrates-years-working-at-k-w-in-winston-salem/article_e62e57fe-b9e7-51f5-8476-e86e19dc3d8a.html

 

Supersizing? Those little shampoo bottles offered in hotel bathrooms, used once or twice and then usually tossed in the trash, could soon be a thing of the past in California. State lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban hotels from providing guests with small plastic bottles for soap, shampoo and conditioner. The proposed law, which would go into effect in 2023, would instead encourage hotels to provide the products in bulk dispensers to reduce plastic waste.

https://myfox8.com/2019/04/14/california-lawmakers-want-to-ban-those-little-shampoo-bottles-you-get-in-hotels/

 

Business 40 Improvement Project

Alert: Brookstown Avenue over Business 40 will be closed through mid-December

 

Traffic: Roundabout proposal for Broad Street? 

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/roundabout-for-broad-street-it-could-happen/article_c3a56031-7708-5061-b52f-f40158695d0d.html

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostRECALL: Fisher-Price
WBFJ Your Family Station

