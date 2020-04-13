Monday News, April 13, 2020

Wind Advisory til 4pm. Gusty winds could cause additional downed trees and power outages.

Prayer concern: One fatality this morning from “strong winds” that hit central Davidson County along Linwood Southmount Road according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (reported by Fox 8).

NEW: Starting at 5pm this afternoon (April 13), grocery chains and other essential retailers are being required by the Governor to ‘add additional layers of social distancing’ inside (and outside) of their stores. The restrictions include: limits on the number of customers inside essential businesses (based on the size of the store) plus extra cleaning and disinfecting. The new restrictions under the Governor’s latest Executive Order (#131) will last for at least 30 days. https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO131-Retail-Long-Term-Care-Unemployment-Insurance.pdf

NOTE: The Governor will give another COVID-19 Response Team update this afternoon around 3pm.

Duke Energy: Over 20,000 Triad customers (are) without power due to strong storms that blew central NC earlier this morning. As of 9am…

BP and Amoco gas stations nationwide (and locally) are giving first responders and healthcare workers 50 cents off per gallon of gas for the month of April. First responders and healthcare workers can register for a discount code by verifying their status at ID.me, and can redeem the discount using the code until April 30.

Sign up today!!! https://hosted-pages.id.me/offers/bp

You can fill out the US Census online at 2020census.gov

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html

Also, the results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

As Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

Suggestions for those feeling isolated at home

You are not alone in feeling a bit isolated after the recent stay-at-home orders went into effect. It is not unusual to miss our regular routines, seeing our loved ones, and being around others.

*Trying to change the way you think about the situation may help reduce boredom.

Instead of focusing on the things you are not able to do, try looking at this as a period to explore new things you may not have had time for. Fortunately, the internet is loaded with a variety of options to take advantage of during this period of social isolation.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/suggestions-for-those-feeling-isolated-at-home/article

TURBOTAX: What do I need to do to get my COVID-19 stimulus payment?

If you’ve already filed your taxes this year, you’re all set. There’s nothing you can change right now that will affect your stimulus payment. The IRS will automatically deposit your payment to the bank account provided on your return. If you had a balance due, or if you opted to receive your refund by mail, the IRS will mail your stimulus check to the address on your return.

2020 Stimulus Check Calculator here https://turbotax.intuit.com/stimulus-check/

Millions of Americans aren’t required to file tax returns, including those with very low incomes. Not all non-filers will have to use the online tool. Those who receive Social Security retirement or disability benefits, or Railroad Retirement benefits will get their payments automatically, the IRS said.

*The Treasury Department and IRS have launched a web-based tool designed to ensure that people who don’t normally file tax returns won’t miss out on upcoming economic stimulus payments.

The web tool will allow those people to give the IRS basic and a way to enter banking or other financial account information to set up direct deposit of the payments, which the IRS is planning to start this week. Otherwise, they will be mailed checks, a process that could take up to five months in some cases.

BTW: The stimulus payments — officially called Economic Impact Payments — will be up to $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for couples and an extra $500 for children under 17 who qualify. They start phasing out for individuals with incomes above $75,000, or $150,000 for couples.

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/10/irs-treasury-launch-online-tool-to-get-stimulus-payments-to-nonfilers-179208

FAFSA suspended

To provide relief to student loan borrowers during the COVID-19 national emergency, your federal student loan payment has been ‘suspended’ which allows you to temporarily stop making your monthly (student loan) loan payment. This suspension of payments will last until Sept. 30, 2020, but you can still make payments if you choose.

Check out the FAQ info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/coronavirus