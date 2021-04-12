Monday News, April 12, 2021

Allergy Alert: Tree and Grass pollen will be a factor today.

www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

COVID-19 vaccines are now available in NC to everyone ages 16 and older. Depending on where you get your vaccine, you may need to make an appointment. More info: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

Amazon ‘Prime Day’ could be in June. The last Prime Day was moved to October 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. -CNN

“Willy Z” shining at the Masters. 24 year old pro-golfer Will Zalatoris is a former golf stand-out at Wake Forest. Two years ago this week, he was ranked No. 1,514 in the world. He was #46 going into Augusta, and his runner-up finish on Sunday at the Masters, Willy Z is now ranked #27. https://journalnow.com/sports/will-zalatoris-former-wake-forest-star-is-a-hit-as-a-masters-rookie-as-runner/article_bf835566-9b23-11eb-a32c-675ffb65492a.html

Update: FEMA will cover up to $9,000 dollars in COVID-19 funeral expenses. Starting today (April 12), FEMA will start accepting applications for reimbursement. If you lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic, you now can apply to get it covered by FEMA. Details on the News Blog.

https://www.reddit.com/r/UpliftingNews/comments/mnbn48/fema_will_cover_up_to_9000_in_covid19_funeral/

FEMA Funeral Compensation

https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_policy_covid-19_funeral_assistance-updated.pdf

Target: ‘Car Seat trade-in event’ happening now through this Saturday (April 17). Drop-off boxes for your unwanted car seats are located near Guest Services. All Target stores are participating. Damaged or expired seats also are eligible. You will get a 20% discount for recycling your old car seat to use on a new one. *More than 1.1 million car seats have been recycled since 2016.

https://corporate.target.com/corporate-responsibility/planet/sustainable-products/car-seat-trade-in

The “Ciener Botanical Garden“ in Kernersville is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary throughout the month of April! These will be lots of events including guided tours as well as 30,000 tulips in full bloom. Volunteers are needed.

For more info: www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call (336) 996-7888

Empty Bowls Drive Thru Event supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence. Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm. Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem. Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car. Purchase your tickets (before April 23) for the April 28 event! https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

Meals-on-Wheels needs Volunteers. Senior Services will resume hot meal deliveries on May 3. Want to volunteer? Call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.org. Details on the News Blog

National Day of Prayer happening Thursday, May 6, 2021 “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” 2 Corinthians 3:17 Details on local prayer events: www.nationaldayofprayer.org

The Senior Games and Silver-Arts programs

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and SilverArts, hosted by the City of Winston-Salem’s Parks and Rec Department, will have in person activities with safety protocols in place.

Whether you are looking for a way to display creative talents, stay active in an athletic sport, or make new friendships with people your age, these programs offer a variety of opportunities to stay engaged with other older adults in our community.

*To register, view rules, schedules and other information visit www.weplay.ws

*Entry forms are also available at all local YMCAs and rec centers.