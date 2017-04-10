Monday News, APRIL 10, 2017

Passion Week / Holy Week – Timeline

From the Triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem to the Last Supper to the Crucifixion to Resurrection Sunday – Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Holy Week on our social media sites!

TODAY (Monday, April 10)

…Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple.

Today is National Siblings Day

…a day to celebrate your brother and/or sister

RECALL: Fresh Express has issued a recall of its ‘Organic Marketside Spring Mix’ over the weekend. Fresh Express produces and distributes packaged salads to supermarkets across the country including Walmart. The salads were sold in a clear container with production code G089B19 and a best-by date of April 14, 2017 located on the front label. https://goo.gl/PSb8iy

(NEW) Conservative leaning Neil Gorsuch has been sworn in as the newest judge on the US Supreme Court this morning. The Conservative leaning Gorsuch, the 113th justice of the High Court, fills the 9th seat replacing Justice Antonin Scalia who died back in February 2016. https://goo.gl/iOSVjf

Surviving Spring Allergy Season

One of the biggest tips to preventing allergies is to be prepared.

Rainy days typically suppress pollen while windy days move them around and cause more severe symptoms.

*Did you know, depending on your home’s ventilation system, one third of the outside air can still get in? Having your A/C unit circulate or installing a filter with a MERV level of 11 or higher can reduce internal pollen counts even more.

Quick tips include: Shower at night, close your windows and keep your pets clean.

The Golden Corral in Lexington is CLOSED today (Monday) so health inspectors can inspect the building after a small fire at the restaurant on Sunday. Source: The Dispatch https://goo.gl/YgtaeN

(Traffic Alert) Downtown Greensboro: Multiple Road Closures / water line repair

Expect delays along sections of…

North Church and North Eugene streets

Plus, West Fisher Avenue at North Eugene Street

…between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the next several weeks

Greensboro News + Record: https://goo.gl/EQyNa0

Most parents know: Babies love car rides.

For some tots, it’s the only thing that will help them go to sleep.

Ford – yes, the car company- has made a prototype of a new kind of crib that simulates all the best parts of a car ride without leaving the nursery.

A new crib looks like a designer bassinet, yet is designed to slowly rock from side to side, simulating the sensation of a moving car. Along with the simulated ‘hum’ of the highway.

NOTE: The Max Motor Dreams crib is not yet actually available to the public. However, Ford says it is considering mass producing the crib due to popular demand. Cost: over $1,500 dollars. Having something to make your infant sleep…PRICELESS! CNN / Money https://goo.gl/63rfYl

And the Green Jacket goes to …

Sergio Garcia finally winning a major championship, the Masters on Sunday.

BTW: Greensboro connection?? Sergio Garcia finished third at the Nike Tour’s Greensboro Open at Sedgefield in 1998, and WON the 2012 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. https://goo.gl/INFkRi

Empty Bowls 2017: Benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 (Administrative Professionals Day)

Times: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Floating lunch)

New Location: Benton Convention Center / Downtown Winston-Salem

$25 in Advance / $35 at the door.

What to expect…

A tasty soup lunch, provided by the area’s top restaurants

Beautiful handcrafted and painted pottery bowls | Crafted by area artists

A fabulous silent auction | Made possible by generous area artists

*Satisfaction of helping end hunger in our community… https://goo.gl/DiAKj4