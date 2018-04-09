Search
Monday News, April 09, 2018

Monday News, April 09, 2018

Seasonal Allergy Alert: Tree pollen is ‘Moderate” in the Triad today

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Syria today to discuss a suspected chemical attack by government forces on civilians. Entire families were gassed to death Saturday night. The death toll is estimated at more than 40. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news

What’s the most expensive vehicle cost to U.S. drivers last year?
Parking represents the largest-single expense for vehicle owners, according to a transportation analytics company. Nationwide: The average U.S. driver faced $10,288 total driving costs in 2017, a mix of direct expenses such as buying or leasing amounts, maintenance and fuel. Almost a third of the total cost, more than $3,000, came from parking fees and fines… https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/

Job Alert: Sheetz will begin ‘open interviews’ this Wednesday, April 11th at ALL Sheetz locations. BTW: Sheetz plans to hire over 500 employees in North Carolina.
https://jobs.sheetz.com/go/Store-Jobs/1636600/

Faith-based films doing well at the box office…
“I Can Only Imagine” (the movie) still in the Top 5 at the Box Office after 4 weeks in theaters! “Paul, Apostle of Christ” and GOD’S NOT DEAD (3): A LIGHT IN DARKNESS dropping out of the Top 10. www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/chart/

Have a difficult time remembering names? There’s help…
Fact: About a third of your memory is dependent on your genetics and the biological makeup of your brain, but that leaves two-thirds of your memory that can be improved. “Memory is not fixed, like your shoe size, it’s something that you can grow… There is no such thing as a good or bad memory, there is just a trained memory and an untrained memory, meaning memory is not something that you have, it’s something that you do. It’s not a noun, it’s a process…” -Jim Kwik, brain coach
– Repeat the name of the person you just met.
– Focus on the person you are talking to.
-Focus on a particular feature of a new person’s face.
-Link the new name with something you already know.
-Repeat a new name when you say goodbye.
https://www.cnbc.com/2016/09/21/11-memory-hacks-to-remember-the-names-of-everyone-you-meet.html

What your mobile phone says about you?
-If you boast an iPhone, from Apple, then you’re more likely to be young, extroverted – and female.
-If you opt for a Samsung, or maybe an Android device, researchers say you are more likely to be more honest, less likely to break rules and male?
That’s the finding from a team of psychologists at Lancaster University in England that analyzed over 500 smartphone users.
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/phone-you-says-lot-your-12215571

Traffic Alert: Downtown WS. Bus 40 near the Peters Creek Parkway interchange.
More nighttime lane closures expected this week, all part of the Business 40 improvement project. NC DOT

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostAsk Sam: Several foods help fight Spring Allergies
