Monday News, April 08, 2019  

Monday News, April 08, 2019  

Verne Hill
Apr 08, 2019  

Alert: There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into early evening.  The severe threat will be greatest between 3 pm to midnight. Damaging thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and localized flooding will pose the greatest threats.  An isolated tornado is also possible.  Keep listening to WBFJ for weather updates from the National Weather Service

 

March Madness: Men’s National Championship game TONIGHT

Virginia VS Texas Tech    Tip off around 9:20pm on CBS

*Congrats to Baylor, winning the Women’s NCAA National Championship on Sunday

 

Middle and high school students could be required to learn more about the Holocaust and genocide if a proposed bi-partisan bill passes.  If made into law, state teachers would have to ingrate Holocaust and genocide studies in English, social studies and other courses starting in the 2020-2021 school year.

https://myfox8.com/2019/04/04/north-carolina-bill-could-require-schools-to-teach-the-holocaust-genocide-in-middle-high-schools/

 

April 15th is quickly approaching

AARP has trained and certified ‘Tax Aide volunteers’ that can assist in preparing and e-filing your (simple) 2018 Federal and State personal income tax returns thru April 15.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income.

No appointments. Counselors will be available on a first come, first served basis.

*Mondays and Tuesdays: Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS

*Thursdays and Fridays: Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.

For more information: www.aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp  or call 1-888-227-7669.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/looking-for-help-during-tax-season/article_ba3e8188-3978-58a4-9b2e-e153d6cacc0e.html

 

Words of Wisdom. Family and friends celebrating this couple over the weekend.

The couple: D.W. Williams (age 103) and Willie Williams (age 100) celebrating 82 years of marriage in April. The Williams’ were asked the obvious question:

What are the keys to a successful marriage…  Their response was simple.

Trust and communication are some of the things they say it takes to keep a healthy, long lasting marriage. And being best friends.

“I don’t have no secret for that, just be nice to each other,” D.W. and Miss Willie said.

Their family threw the couple a party at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist in north Charlotte on Sunday.     https ://myfox8.com/2019/04/07/north-carolina-couple-married-82-years-shares-secrets-to-lasting-marriage/

 

 

UPDATE: At the Box Office

Shazam! Souring to #1 at the Box Office over the weekend.  It is PG-13…

“Unplanned” the movie still in the Top 10 (#8) in theaters.  Unplanned is the true story of Abby Johnson who left the abortion industry of Planned Parenthood and is now an outspoken pro-life advocate. View trailer here: https://youtu.be/gBLWpKbC3ww

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/march/pureflixs-faith-based-unplanned-movie-takes-5th-place-in-weekend-box-office

*Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family on the News Blog      https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

 

 

 

Congrats to Tammy (Winston-Salem)

Monday Morning Grocery Grab / $50 dollars in FREE groceries

*Thanks to Welcome Home Realty

The today’s marketing slogan (April 8)

“The Quicker Picker Upper”  Bounty

NOTE: Bounty “The Quicker Picker Upper!” came about through the acquisition of Charmin by Proctor & Gamble in 1957. Bounty replaced Charmin paper towels in 1965.  Only a handful of TV commercials become part of pop culture.

Bounty paper towels advertised themselves as absorbent “quicker picker upper.” Remember ‘Rosie the Waitress’?

From 1970 through 1990, TV commercials featured Bounty’s spokesperson Rosie the Waitress, played by actress Nancy Walker of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rhoda fame. The recurring role became such a regular part of daily television, ‘Rosie’ or Nancy Walker was named by AdvertisingAge magazine as one of the “Top 10 Female Ad Icons of All Time.”  https://www.doitbest.com/pages/bounty

 

 

 

Getting Rid of Stuff (other than garbage and normal recycling stuff)

The Davidson County Sub-tile D Landfill

Minimum Charge: Starting July 1, 2018, the minimum charge per vehicle/trailer to dispose at the main Davidson County landfill will be $8.

E-Waste (old TVs and computers) $8 per item

Old Mattress        $10 each (or $13 per cubic yard)

https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/261/Landfill

 

3RC Envirostation, the household hazardous waste and electronic waste collection service for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County residents…

Learn hours, location, accepted items and more information.

http://www.cityofws.org/departments/sanitation/collections/recycle-today/3rc-hazardous-waste

Verne Hill

