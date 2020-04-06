Monday News, April 06, 2020

Passion Week Timeline

Focus: Grocery Stores! Special thanks to our favorite cashiers, stockers, baggers, Deli workers + managers

“Shopped for food today. First time out of the house for almost 4 weeks. No cars. No other customers. Empty shelves. I began to feel like I was in an old horror film and remembered how there were always zombies when the movies portrayed these scenes.

Then I saw a reflection of myself without my makeup and it occurred to me: (Maybe) I am the zombie” -Barbara B – a WBFJ listener on Facebook

Headline of the Morning: “Empty shelves mean there’s a bottleneck, NOT a shortage” -Morris Cohen, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business school

“There will be spot shortages caused by panic buying,” Cohen noted. But if you go into a grocery store right now and don’t see what you want, that doesn’t mean that what you want isn’t out there somewhere.

Empty shelves mean there’s a bottleneck, not a shortage…

The supply chain is built for some disruption, and there’s cushioning for it. Our food system can deal with the current demand; it just has to re-learn how to distribute the supply.” Take Away: “As long as farmers can keep farming, truckers can keep driving, packaging can be made and supplied and grocery stores can stay open, the empty shelves should be just a temporary inconvenience.”

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/20/business/panic-buying-how-stores-restock-coronavirus/index.html

Sweeping cutbacks in city services to protect city workers.

Starting TODAY, the city of Winston-Salem will stop issuing parking tickets and collecting yard waste because of the coronavirus pandemic. The City Manager pointed out that essential city services would continue including police and fire protection.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local

Area hospitals have tightened their visitor restrictions again, this time allowing mothers in labor – to have just one person with them in the delivery room. The changes are in effect at all locations affiliated with Novant and WF Baptist hospitals.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/women-having-babies-restricted-to-one-visitor-in-forsyth-hospitals/

Tyson Foods will be giving about $60 million dollars in “thank you” bonuses to its frontline workers and truck drivers. The bonuses will be distributed to the 116,000 workers and truckers who “support the company’s operations every day to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tyson said in a press release. Those eligible will receive a $500 dollar bonus payable during the first week of July.

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/04/03/thank-you-tyson-foods-giving-million-bonuses-frontline-workers-truck-drivers/

You can fill out the US Census online at 2020census.gov

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html

Also, the results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

DIY Face Mask (Hobby Lobby)

https://www.hobbylobby.com/DIY-Projects-Videos/Sewing/DIY-Face-Mask/p/20-1960-DIY-Face_Mask

(TUE) Mount Zion is providing a FREE MEAL to anyone in need.

Along with the Out of The Garden Project, Mount Zion will giveaway 450 CHICK FIL A sandwiches and fresh produce to those in need.

This Tuesday (April 7) from 11am – 1pm

Location: Mount Zion, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC.

All cars must enter the church at the main entrance of Alamance Church Road.

Contact: Marcus Thomas, at thomasm@mtzbc.com or (336) 373-4211

Need support in applying for Unemployment Insurance Benefits

The NCWorks Career Center staff will be available from 8:30am – 5pm

Monday through Friday to provide assistance by phone at (336) 464-0520.

Individuals can file claims on-line at www.des.nc.gov or by phone 888-737-0259. Those requiring additional support in applying for Unemployment Insurance Benefits are encouraged to reach out to their local career center at (336) 464-0520

NOTE: The Unemployment Insurance Benefits Support event previously scheduled for Tuesday (April 7) at the Davie County Public Library has been postponed.

Small Business Administration:

There is some financial ‘help’ for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic shutdown

Emergency advance, up to $10,000 that would not need to be repaid (essentially a grant). https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/economic-injury-disaster-loan-emergency-advance

Also, https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options

Coronavirus and the Church: The Latest Advice from Church Law & Tax

NOTE: Timely information to help your church during these uncertain times.

These resources directly related to the crisis free to everyone for the immediate future.

Check our COVID-19 coverage for constant updates

https://www.churchlawandtax.com/web/2020/march/coronavirus-church-legal-risk-tax-issues.html

WEBINAR: Churches and the CARES Act

You can watch the webinar at ChurchLawAndTax.com.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are widening the window in which travelers can rebook itineraries that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Delta Air Lines updated its waiver policy to allow passengers to rebook travel without any change fees through the end of May, 2022. Only flights booked for travel in April or May of 2020 are so far eligible for the full waiver. That includes flights that are purchased now through the end of May.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/grantmartin/2020/04/04/delta-and-united-extend-waivers-for-flights-affected-by-coronavirus-for-two-years/#3d78e00e6bd7

Sad update: Police found the body of that missing businessman from WS…

Michael Reece Jr., the president of Reece Builders, was reported missing by family members a week ago Sunday. Michael was 54 years old. Please pray for the family!

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/missing-businessman-found-dead-no-foul-play-suspected-police-say/

*TEXT – COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19. Sign up to get regular alerts on North Carolina’s COVID-19 response.

A second Forsyth County resident has died of COVID-19 complications, according to county health officials. The patient, who died Saturday, had underlying medical conditions was in their late 70s. Health officials do not release names or identifying details to protect patient privacy.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/second-covid-19-death-in-forsyth-county-winston-salem-closes-dog-parks-over-crowd-concerns/