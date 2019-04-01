Monday News, April 01, 2019  

Allergy Alert: Tree Pollen (Very HIGH) + Grass Pollen (Moderate)

NCDOT: Traffic update: The south Broad Street Bridge in downtown Winston-Salem is back OPEN as of Saturday.

Flights from multiple airlines, including Southwest, American and Delta, were temporarily grounded early this morning due to a computer glitch / outage.

As a result, travelers can expect lingering flight delays as airlines play catch-up.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/flights/2019/04/01/southwest-american-delta-flights-grounded-monday-outage-aerodata/3329537002/

Seven NC hospitals making Newsweek’s list of the ‘world’s best’ for 2019.

Among the hospitals: Duke University Hospital, UNC Hospital, Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. *Newsweek puts the rankings out annually, recognizing facilities it says are at the forefront of adapting to new challenges, and providing top-notch patient care. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/

At the Box Office: “Unplanned” movie landing in the top 5 after its first weekend in theaters. Unplanned is the true story of Abby Johnson, once the youngest abortion clinic director in the history of Planned Parenthood, until a life-changing experience turns her into an outspoken pro-life advocate. Read more…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/march/pureflixs-faith-based-unplanned-movie-takes-5th-place-in-weekend-box-office

“Unplanned” View trailer here: https://youtu.be/gBLWpKbC3ww

#1 ‘Dumbo’ charms crowds but barely ‘soars’ at box office

Disney’s “Dumbo” didn’t exactly take flight at the North American box office the way its other live-action remakes of animated classics have. The Tim Burton-directed film has earned an estimated $45 million domestically against a $170 million production budget.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/04/01/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-peeps-dumbo-5-things-to-know/3310381002/

April 15th is quickly approaching: AARP has trained and certified ‘Tax Aide volunteers’ that can assist in preparing and e-filing your (simple) 2018 Federal and State personal income tax returns. Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income.

No appointments. Counselors will be available -first come, first served basis.

*Mondays and Tuesdays: Services are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 15 on at the Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive…

*Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.

For more information: aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-227-7669.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/looking-for-help-during-tax-season/article_ba3e8188-3978-58a4-9b2e-e153d6cacc0e.html

Madness: Men’s Final 4 is set: Virginia, Auburn, Michigan State and Texas Tech

Wake Forest women’s golf team winning its 2nd Bryan National Collegiate championship on Sunday afternoon. The Deacs set an ACC record for a 54-hole tournament by finishing 34 under par to win by 32 shots over North Carolina.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu/golf/wake-forest-women-roll-to-bryan-national-tournament-title-at/article

April 1st News Stories…

Dunkin’ (as in Dunkin’ Donuts) has released a new Peeps doughnut and Peeps marshmallow-flavored coffee for today, April 1st. The Peeps Donut features the brand’s iconic yellow marshmallow chick on top of a green and egg-shaped sprinkle doughnut. But this is the first time Dunkin’ is offering a Peeps coffee.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/04/01/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-peeps-dumbo-5-things-to-know/3310381002/

High Schoolers will soon be walking around with letter jackets for gaming?

Competitive video game playing, also known as e-sports, is now a high school varsity sport in eight states. It began with Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island in the fall of 2018. Universities such as New York University and the University of California, Irvine are now offering scholarships for video games. The global e-sports market is expected to generate more than $1 billion in 2019, according to research firm Newzoo. It also estimates the esports audience will reach 454 million this year. Benjamin Lupo was the first individual esports athlete to sign an endorsement deal with State Farm. https://www.cnn.com/2019/03/18/tech/esports-varsity-arena/index.html

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, has landed on the April 1st cover of Time magazine.

The 29-year-old, known to some by her initials AOC, and her rise as one of the most-talked-about members of Congress are the focus of a Time cover story.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/04/01/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-peeps-dumbo-5-things-to-know/3310381002/

There has been an increase in emails and telephone calls from people attempting to trick you into giving them access to sensitive information or money. Gift cards have become an increasingly popular way for these scammers to try and steal money. Typically, they will ask you to go buy popular gift cards such as Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes — and share the card number and pin on the back of the card with them through email or over the phone. Don’t do it… https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-avoiding-gift-card-scam/

Monday Morning Grocery Grab / $50 dollars in FREE groceries

*Thanks to Welcome Home Realty

Congrats to Scott Whitaker (Davie County)

The slogan (April 01) – “What Would You Do For A Klondike Bar?”

Klondike bar (now owned by Unilever) was introduced back in 1922 but really hit it big in the 80s. Despite 14 trendy flavors like cookie dough swirl, Neapolitan and chocolate caramel pretzel, the best-selling Klondike bar remains the classic, vanilla ice cream square covered in a hard chocolate shell.

https://www.delish.com/food-news/g3530/things-you-should-know-before-eating-a-klondike-bar/

The Klondike bar was almost called the Yukon bar? The founder of the company wanted the name to make you think of the cold, and in the end, decided “Klondike” did a better job of triggering that what’s-cooler-than-being-cool feeling.