Monday News

Verne Hill

WBFJ NEWS – Monday, March 9, 2020
Starting Today, the water utilities of several of WBFJ’s listening areas, including the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority, will conduct a routine water quality preventative maintenance program, which involves temporarily using chlorine instead of chloramines to disinfect drinking water.  The switch is to maintain the safety of drinking water, and optimize the water quality.  During this time, some users may notice temporary water taste or odor differences, which is a normal part of the transition – the Water Quality, however, will Not be affected.  The switch to chlorine will continue until May 11.
(AREAS AFFECTED: Archdale, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Randleman, Reidsville)

https://myfox8.com/news/water-quality-maintenance-program-in-piedmont-triad-starts-monday/

 

According to – THELANCET.COM – An effective way of putting the current coronavirus outbreak into perspective is to compare it with other respiratory tract infections with epidemic potential.  The Novel Coronavirus appears to fit the same pattern as influenza, with most people recovering, and with a low death rate; the people at risk of increased mortality are 65 years or older, lowered immunity, or other underlying conditions.  There is currently no evidence that the Novel Coronavirus spreads more rapidly than influenza or has a higher mortality rate.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(20)30070-9/fulltext

 

The Winston Salem Police Department is looking to fill more than 75 openings for Sworn and Non-sworn positions.  Recruiting Staff Member Sgt. Verron Chue cites a national shortage of police officers, lack of interest, and perception as reasons for staff shortages.  According to a 2018 Department of Justice study, while the number of sworn police officer has increased, the number of police officers per 1,000 people has decreased over a period of 16 years.  WSPD is currently hiring for its new recruiting class of police officers.  The goal is to start in October.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-police-department-hiring-job-openings-shortage/31261526

 

Since Nashville is notorious for being one of the most beloved music capitals of the US, Gibson Guitars is providing a special kind of relief for musicians who may have lost their instruments during last week’s series of devastating tornadoes.

Gibson Gives—the international guitar brand’s charitable foundation—is offering to replace any guitars that may have been lost or damaged during the storms.  The foundation has collectively donated more than $30 million worth of goods and services since their launch in 2002.

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/gibson-is-donating-guitars-to-tornado-affected-musicians/

 

Where’s the Most Affordable Place to live in North Carolina?  A New Study says that Winterville is.  Located just South of Greenville, items that were factored for the decision were taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.  Winterville landed at number one because of low property taxes, low homeowner’s insurance, and a low average annual mortgage payment relative to a high median income.  Many of the cities within the top 10 are located around the Charlotte or Triad areas.

https://myfox8.com/news/winterville-named-most-affordable-place-to-live-in-nc/

 

WBFJ Family Station Forecast
Today: Sunny… (wind gusts over 20 mph) High 67…

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy… (wind gusts 30 mph) Low 52…

Tuesday: Chance of Showers… (Highs in Upper 60’s…

Wednesday: Chance of Showers… High 68…

Verne Hill

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostTuesday News
