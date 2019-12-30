Monday News

MON DEC 30th – Here’s a look at what’s happening:

If you’re looking for another reason to jumpstart your New Year’s resolution to exercise more, here it is: Working out may decrease your cancer risk. In a paper published Thursday in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, researchers found that exercise is linked to a lower risk of developing seven types of cancer. These include colon, breast, kidney, myeloma, and liver cancer, as well as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and endometrial cancer. Researchers combed through data from nine different surveys of more than 750,000 adults from the United States, Australia and Europe. They found that participants who received between 2.5 to 5 hours of moderate exercise a week, or up to 2.5 hours of vigorous activity, had a lower risk of developing seven of those 15 types of cancer.

https://t.co/bkcN1EVU2h

Spotify announced on Friday that it will shut down political ads early next year. More than 130 million people use the app with ads on and the list of Spotify’s current political advertisers includes the Republican National Committee and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. “At this point in time, we do not yet have the necessary level of robustness in our process, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content,” Spotify said in a statement “We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities.” https://t.co/VdKWjvUKSB

A decade ago, many of the apps and products now used regularly didn’t exist. From skyrocketing ownership of smartphones to simple ideas that have turned industries belly-side up, digital products and services have drastically changed our lives over the last 10 years. Pinterest and Instagram launched in 2010. Snapchat launched in 2011. Tinder started in 2012. Uber in 2010 and Lyft in 2012. Vine in 2013 and TikTok in 2017. Products introduced over the past decade include credit card readers, consumer drones, VR headsets, and Syncing your home with virtual assistant Alexa.

https://www.kcci.com/article/these-apps-products-didnt-exist-a-decade-ago/30308644?fbclid=IwAR3sRZViXoQU6CCn3HRvjsNuIWhBC2cTSFMvKHqXW-LB8p-2LB6D8aX9y6o

A Forsyth County couple who believed there was a burglar in their home called 911 and responding deputies quickly identified the suspect — a robotic vacuum. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the early hours of Christmas Day from a couple who said they heard an intruder downstairs. The couple hid in their closet until deputies arrived to search the home. The deputies soon found the cause of the sounds heard by the couple — their robotic vacuum. The Homeowners said they had only owned the Eufy robotic vacuum, which they dubbed Harry, for three days.

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2019/12/26/Reported-burglar-at-North-Carolina-home-was-robotic-vacuum/4661577379728/?sl=14

If you’re depressed by the state of the world, the New York Times suggests you think again. In an Op Ed piece they pointed out that, in the long arc of human history, 2019 has been the best year ever. Every single day, another 325,000 people got their first access to electricity. Each day, more than 200,000 got piped water for the first time. The news media and the humanitarian world focus so relentlessly on the bad news that we leave the public believing that every trend is going in the wrong direction — yet one of the trends of the last 50 years has been a huge reduction in global poverty. And the number of children who died by age 15 has dropped to about 4 percent. Diseases like polio and leprosy are on the decline, and global efforts have turned the tide on AIDS.

https://nyti.ms/2MBGkBL

Lee Mendelson, a well-known producer behind more than 50 animated Charlie Brown television specials including A Charlie Brown Christmas, died on Christmas at age 86, multiple outlets report. Following a battle with cancer, Mendelson’s passing came on Wednesday at his home in Hillsborough, California, according to Variety. The news was also confirmed by the Charles M. Schulz Museum, which preserves the work of the Peanuts creator who inspired Mendelson’s iconic TV specials. Along with producing other holiday specials like 1973’s Thanksgiving episode and 1966’s It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, Mendelson is perhaps best known for A Charlie Brown Christmas, the 1965 classic for which he also penned the lyrics to “Christmas Time Is Here.”

https://t.co/6nZOmbk6Cn



If you’re still trying to decide what you want to do with your leftover Christmas tree, look no further. The Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro is collecting trees for their tigers, WRAL reports. The sanctuary at 1940 Hanks Chapel Road is giving the trees to tigers to help their mental stimulation. Sanctuary workers say they hide food in the trees or mask them with an animal’s favorite scent to help the animals fight boredom.

https://myfox8.com/2019/12/26/nc-animal-shelter-gives-leftover-christmas-trees-to-tigers/

To FAST or NOT to FAST? – New research suggests that people who use the trendy new diets that involve intermittent fasting may actually be adding years to their lives. There are several types of intermittent fasting diets, but most involve either limiting food intake to just an 8-hour window or not eating for two days a week. A new study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University shows that this may help the body improve its metabolism, and has also been linked with decreased blood pressure, cholesterol and resting heart rates. It may also help control blood sugar levels, increase resistance to stress and suppress inflammation.

https://www.foxnews.com/health/fasting-diets-add-years-to-life

In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Wednesday.

Forsyth County offices will be closed Wednesday.

State offices will be closed Wednesday.

Federal offices will be closed Wednesday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will reopen Jan. 6.

Garbage collections Tuesday and Wednesday will be collected one day early; Thursday and Friday collections will be on regular schedules.

Yard-waste cart collections today and Tuesday will be on a regular schedule; Wednesday and Thursday collections will be postponed one day.

Red-week recycling collections today and Tuesday will be on a regular schedule; Wednesday through Friday collections will be postponed one day.

YOUR FAMILY STATION FORECAST:

TODAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High 69

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 38

TOMORROW: Sunshine. High 54

NEW YEARS EVE & NEW YEARS DAY: Clear & Cold. Low 31/Sunny. High 52.