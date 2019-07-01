Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News

Monday News

Wally DeckerJul 01, 2019Comments Off on Monday News

Like

 

More than one and a half billion Honda and Acura vehicles from the model years 2003-2015 are being recalled due to faulty Takata airbags.  Owners are encouraged to contact local dealerships to arrange the free repair as soon as possible. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2019/06/28/honda-takata-airbag-recall-1-6-million-honda-acura-cars-recalled/1599671001/

 

 

 

A Chick-Fil-A employee has been heralded as a hero after launching himself through the drive-thru window to save the life of a choking child. Logan Simmons noticed the 6-year-old getting having difficulty as he stood by the open drive-thru window at the restaurant location in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Immediately, his innate instinct to help kicked in and the young man threw himself out the window.  On Friday, Chick-Fil-A was once again named the nation’s favorite fast food restaurant according to the American Customer Service Index. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/june/chick-fil-a-employee-jumps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-childs-life

 

 

 

Scientists have published an intriguing new study on how coffee may be relied upon to do much more than just wake us up in the morning. Researchers from the University of Nottingham have discovered that drinking a cup of coffee can stimulate “brown fat”, the body’s own fat-fighting defenses, which could be the key to tackling obesity and diabetes.

 

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/coffee-could-fight-obesity/

 

 

 

The wait is over.  Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced that they are now taking delivery orders on their mobile app. Their website also says that Krispy Kreme customers can order ahead so they don’t have to wait in line for their dozen at the store. North Carolina has 20 participating Krispy Kreme locations including Greensboro, High Point and both Winston-Salem stores.    https://myfox8.com/2019/06/30/krispy-kreme-is-now-delivering-doughnuts/

 

 

 

4th of July Sales? If you’re planning a party, going to the dollar store is a great way to decorate on the cheap! There are some discounts on grills and outdoor furniture, but prices on those items will still have room to drop from now into the fall. However, summer clothes are a great deal right now, and you can also score deals on furniture and especially cars, as dealers look to unload their current year model vehicles.  For 50 of the best deals for Independence Day – check out the news blog.

 

https://clarkdeals.com/best-deals/best-4th-of-july-discounts-deals/?utm_so urce=Clark_site&utm_medium=Clark_Sidebar

 

 

 

 

 Staying safe when lightning disrupts your summer.  Keep in mind that no place outdoors is safe when a thunderstorm is in the area.  AND – all thunderstorms produce lightning – lightning that could be potentially dangerous.  The National Weather Service has a complete lightning safety guide available including activities for teaching safety to children.  https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning

 

 

SUNSHINE TODAY … HIGH 90.

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostMary's Hope
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News

Wally DeckerJul 02, 2019

Mary’s Hope

Wally DeckerJul 02, 2019

Lifehacker: “Did leave the stove ON?” Snap a photo?

Verne HillJun 28, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Vintage Bible College Summer Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Summer Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Jul 8 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Summer Quarter begins[...]
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 10 – Aug 2 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
11
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jun 11 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 6 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 Discounted price of $109 at https://www.fpu.com/109081 336.247.6463
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes