Monday News

More than one and a half billion Honda and Acura vehicles from the model years 2003-2015 are being recalled due to faulty Takata airbags. Owners are encouraged to contact local dealerships to arrange the free repair as soon as possible. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2019/06/28/honda-takata-airbag-recall-1-6-million-honda-acura-cars-recalled/1599671001/

A Chick-Fil-A employee has been heralded as a hero after launching himself through the drive-thru window to save the life of a choking child. Logan Simmons noticed the 6-year-old getting having difficulty as he stood by the open drive-thru window at the restaurant location in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Immediately, his innate instinct to help kicked in and the young man threw himself out the window. On Friday, Chick-Fil-A was once again named the nation’s favorite fast food restaurant according to the American Customer Service Index. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/june/chick-fil-a-employee-jumps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-childs-life

Scientists have published an intriguing new study on how coffee may be relied upon to do much more than just wake us up in the morning. Researchers from the University of Nottingham have discovered that drinking a cup of coffee can stimulate “brown fat”, the body’s own fat-fighting defenses, which could be the key to tackling obesity and diabetes.

The wait is over. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced that they are now taking delivery orders on their mobile app. Their website also says that Krispy Kreme customers can order ahead so they don’t have to wait in line for their dozen at the store. North Carolina has 20 participating Krispy Kreme locations including Greensboro, High Point and both Winston-Salem stores. https://myfox8.com/2019/06/30/krispy-kreme-is-now-delivering-doughnuts/

4th of July Sales? If you’re planning a party, going to the dollar store is a great way to decorate on the cheap! There are some discounts on grills and outdoor furniture, but prices on those items will still have room to drop from now into the fall. However, summer clothes are a great deal right now, and you can also score deals on furniture and especially cars, as dealers look to unload their current year model vehicles. For 50 of the best deals for Independence Day – check out the news blog.

Staying safe when lightning disrupts your summer. Keep in mind that no place outdoors is safe when a thunderstorm is in the area. AND – all thunderstorms produce lightning – lightning that could be potentially dangerous. The National Weather Service has a complete lightning safety guide available including activities for teaching safety to children. https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning

SUNSHINE TODAY … HIGH 90.