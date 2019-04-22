Search
Monday News

Verne Hill Apr 22, 2019

Easter Sunday for Christians from Louisiana, to the Ile de la Cite (ILL-day-lah-SEE-tay), the island where Notre Dame Cathedral sits surrounded by the Seine (SANE) River, took refuge, amidst the ashes, in the Hope of Resurrection. “What does the Lord want to tell us through this ordeal?” asked Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris, referring to the Two Churches being burned down, “Here we move from the scandal of death, to the mystery of resurrection. Our hope will never disappoint us, because it is based not on buildings of stone, which we will rebuild, but on the Risen One who remains forever.”
An Easter amid the ashes: Their churches charred, Christians in Louisiana and at Notre Dame Cathedral celebrate resurrection

The first medical device to treat ADHD, was OK’d Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration. Designated for children ages 7 to 12 who are not currently on medication for the disorder, the device delivers a low-level electrical pulse to the parts of the brain responsible for ADHD symptoms. The device has also been investigated as a possible treatment for traumatic brain injury in veterans.
FDA OKs first medical device to treat ADHD in children

A series of Lane Closures take place on Business 40 between Hastings Hill Road and South Main Street in Kernersville, Wednesday through Friday. NC 66, Big 40 and Hwy 52 are your encouraged alternate routes. For a complete listing of lane and ramp closures, check out our News Blog at WBFJ.FM, and click on the link below the story. https://www.business40nc.com/Pages/default.aspx

Within the next two years, Duke Energy expects to boost by a fifth its supply of solar power in North Carolina and South Carolina. A total of 14 new projects will add roughly 600 megawatts of solar power to 3,000 that the Charlotte-based utility currently deploys across the two states. Duke Energy officials estimate that over their first 20 years in operation the new solar projects should save power customers roughly $375 million.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/duke-energy-increasing-its-solar-capacity-by-percent-it-will/article_fed7922c-445c-5cfe-93c6-d32c761a3e4f.html

Gretna, Virginia EMT’s rushed to help a 59-year-old man with a racing heart at work. The squad had a 20-minute drive ahead, to the emergency room, during which the patient’s heart rate got as high as 200 beats per minute. During the 7-mile ride to Lakeside Hospital, however, something happened that isn’t covered in the treatment plan — Potholes. Apparently, the jolt of the pothole “converted the patient’s” racing heart to “normal” rhythms. “Classically, you’ll see it on television,” a staff cardiologist said, “The paddles — ‘clear’ — and a big jolt. Turns out you can do that with a pothole.” https://myfox8.com/2019/04/20/man-with-racing-heart-possibly-saved-when-ambulance-hits-pothole-on-drive-to-hospital/

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast
Today: Sunny… High 72
Tonight: Clear… Low 51
Tuesday: Sunny… High 83
Wednesday: Partly Sunny… High 80

Previous PostTuesday News, April 23, 2019  
