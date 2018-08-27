Monday News

Search
The Big Yellow Buses will be back on the Highways and Byways in Full Force starting today, as Forsyth County / Winston Salem tally up with Counties that were already into the new school session for 2018-19. Over 35,000 Students will be riding those buses, traveling a combined daily total of over 35,000 miles! If you need a little help remembering what the rules are when it comes TO those Big Yellow Buses, click the link on this news story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/do-you-know-when-you-can-pass-a-stopped-school/article_8b557965-b588-5a45-8e55-a2441aa3ca83.html#1

 

Work will start today on the widening of Eighth Street in between Trade and Cherry and Marshall streets, as part of the advance work in preparation for this fall’s closure of Business 40 for a major upgrade. State highway officials said the first work will begin at the intersection of Cherry and Eighth streets, where the right lane of Cherry, approaching Eighth Street from the north, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business_40/construction-downtown-to-widen-eighth-street-starts-monday-resulting-in/article_c0997a51-24fd-5b5b-8e78-068bc6757bbb.html

 

If you’re already starting to plan your trip to the mountains for the arrival of the changing leaves this Fall, the trick is to keep an eye on the month of September. Temperatures and the amount of Sunshine, in September, play a crucial role in just how brilliant – or dull – the leaves may be. The Fall Tourism season is actually very important to North Carolina, bringing in around $800 MILLION Dollars, annually!
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/looking-forward-to-fall-keep-an-eye-on-september-weather/article_1b935623-aa5f-56cc-8391-c6f139f4c519.html

 

Former Senator John McCain, who passed away this past Saturday, will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy. McCain’s Funeral will take place on Thursday, at North Phoenix Baptist Church in Arizona. McCain was 81.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mccain-urged-wake-forest-graduates-to-look-beyond-their-own/article_c11d1835-3d16-52a2-b0c7-f70c10d34b3e.html

 

 Every 11 seconds, an Older Adult is seen in an Emergency Department for a Fall-Related Injury. Many more Seniors report a Fear of Falling that, sometimes, limits their activity. Many Falls are actually Preventable. For instance, Finding a good Balance and Exercise Program… Regularly reviewing your medications with your doctor or pharmacist. For these and more tips on avoiding Older Adult Falls, check out our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-help-preventing-falls-injury/article_aa1e0eb7-dff8-512d-9bce-14ef92e73c70.html

 

Remember these old classic comedies – “The Odd Couple” – “Barefoot in the Park” – and, “Brighton Beach” ? – Neil Simon, the Master of Comedy behind these hits, passed away Sunday. Simon was 91. https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/neil-simon-broadway-s-master-of-comedy-who-wrote-the/article_ac3b46db-790c-53f8-bc3e-87f7b5b3bc74.html

 

Bradley Bridges truly is a “Toys R Us Kid.” He felt like he had to do something after the toy retailer closed all its U.S. stores over the Summer. Bridges said, “Toys R Us is closing… and, I just want to give back by using three $1 bills.” It wasn’t much, but the gesture surprised even his parents. The Response? A package showed up on their doorstep Wednesday, that included a couple stuffed Geoffrey the Giraffes, which was the Toys R Us mascot. Bradley’s Dad said, “Maybe it made a difference, maybe it didn’t. It was only $3, but for our family, we received, not just toys, but memories that will last a lifetime.”
https://myfox8.com/2018/08/25/8-year-old-boy-sends-3-to-help-save-toys-r-us/

 

 

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Sunny… High 90

Tonight: Clear… Low 70

Tuesday: Sunny… High 90

Wednesday: Sunny (w/a chance of afternoon storms)… High 91

