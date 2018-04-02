Monday News

Ever since 18-year-old Lucas Hunt started making the Yellow “Thank You JESUS” signs a few years ago as an Easter project, he hasn’t stopped. At last count, The Thank You Jesus Movement had sold about 115,000 signs so far and they’ve grown to sell garden flags, bracelets and magnets, Worldwide. But, sales aren’t what this is all about. Hunt says it was always God’s will to give away the profits. The latest winner is Child Evangelism Fellowship, receiving $5,000. Another organization to win a grant is Faith Youth Initiatives out of Salisbury, an organization that focuses on spreading the Word of JESUS to kids. They used money from Thank You Jesus Mission for a bus to help their own endeavors. For Hunt, it all comes down to spreading the message. The Thank You Jesus signs are now in all 50 states and in 10 other countries around the world. “Every sign planted is our ultimate goal.”

At the start of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, Little Caesars tweeted what appeared to be a sure bet: “If a #16 BEATS a #1 in men’s basketball TONIGHT, you could score a @LittleCaesars Lunch Combo!” Well, No. 16 University of Maryland Baltimore County beat No. 1 Virginia, 74-54, on March 16. The payoff for you? A free Hot-N-Ready combo at Little Caesars from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. today while supplies last at participating stores. Check out the “Small Print” of this agreement at the link on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

President Donald Trump released a short video greeting for both Christians and Jews during the holiday weekend. He quoted Isaiah 60:2-3 to remind Americans that God is the everlasting light. In part, the President said…

“For Christians, we remember the suffering and death of God’s only Son and his glorious resurrection on the third day. On Easter Sunday, we proclaim with joy…Christ is Risen!

Both of these sacred celebrations remind us that God’s love redeems the world. Almost 3,000 years ago, the prophet Isaiah wrote, ‘Darkness covers the earth, but the Lord rises upon you and his Glory appears over you. For the Lord will be your everlasting light.’

In America, we look to the light of God to guide our steps. We trust in the power of the Almighty for wisdom and strength. And we praise our Heavenly Father for the blessings of freedom and the gift of eternal life.

North Carolina’s most infamous failed theme park, Land of Oz, is going to reopen for a six days in June. In a surprise move, the park’s website says it is offering one-hour guided tours every Friday that month, as well as Saturday, June 30. The tours are a variation of live action role playing, with guests invited to play key characters from the “Wizard of Oz,” says the park.

China’s defunct Tiangong [TEE-ANN-gong] 1 space station mostly burned up on re-entry Monday into the atmosphere over the central South Pacific, Chinese space authorities said. The experimental space laboratory re-entered around 8:15 a.m. Beijing time, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said. Scientists monitoring the craft’s disintegrating orbit had forecast the craft would mostly burn up and would pose only the slightest of risks to people. Analysis from the Beijing Aerospace Control Center showed it had mostly burned up.

Greensboro Native, John Isner [IS-ner], won the biggest title of his 14-year career on Sunday, holding every service game and rallying past Alexander Zverev [zuh-VEER-div] in the Miami Open final. The 32-year-old Isner previously had been 0-3 in ATP Masters 1000 finals. Seeded 14th, Isner [IS-ner] became the first American man to win the tournament since Andy Roddick in 2010. Isner joined Sloane Stephens, who won the women’s title Saturday, for the first U.S. sweep in the event since 2004, when the champions were Roddick and Serena Williams. The start of the last game was delayed by the crowd’s chants of “U-S-A!” Isner then smacked aces on the final three points.

