Monday News

Due to the Extended Holiday today, Winston-Salem city offices and

Forsyth County offices will be closed Today.

All State and Federal Offices will be closed Today.

Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.

Garbage and Recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.

Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled over 8 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

An investigation uncovered three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6th and June 5th, 2021. The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were made between Dec. 26th, 2020, and April 13th, 2021. Products subject to recall display establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. You can find a link to the Full List on this story in our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

Krispy Kreme announced in May that it was going to go public for a second time. Investors, it turns out, were apparently in the mood for donuts, because Shares of the Krispy Kreme chain returned to Wall Street and rose 23.5% Thursday! Krispy Kreme, in this latest effort, raised $500 million and plans to use proceeds to pay down debt.

Forsyth Tech is offering incoming freshmen one free year of schooling, that includes tuition, fees and books, a value of about $6,000 dollars. Class of 2021 College Commitment promises High School graduates – from the class of 2021, from anywhere in the state – a free year of school at Forsyth Tech for the 2021-22 academic year, regardless of the student’s financial need. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/forsyth-tech-offers-a-free-year-of-school-to-the-class-of-21/article_5b8e9584-d9d5-11eb-9440-2395661dfc67.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board will ‘distribute’ some of its $215 million in federal COVID-relief money as $1,000 bonuses to ‘most employees’ over the next few months. The school board approved the plan at its meeting last week. The plan now goes to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction for final approval.

Hallmark has a new way for you to send real cards by signing them right through your phone! The company is introducing a new “Sign & Send” service. First, you handwrite your personalized message on a piece of a paper, then scan that paper with your phone. Your handwritten message is then printed inside a real card and sent to the recipient. The new service is listed at $2.49 on the website, but Hallmark tells me that they intend to make the service free indefinitely. Cards start at $2.99 and include selections for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, sympathy and more.

Former President Jimmy Carter, and his Wife Rosalynn are still together in the same tiny town where they were born, grew up and had their first outing. The Presidential Couple celebrates their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7th, making them the longest-married presidential couple in American history. Carter says that the most important decision he ever made wasn’t as head of state, commander in chief or even executive officer of a nuclear submarine in the early years of the Cold War – rather, it was falling for Eleanor Rosalynn Smith in 1945 and marrying her the following summer. https://myfox8.com/news/jimmy-rosalynn-carter-mark-75-years-of-full-partnership/

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: Sunny… High 90

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear… Low 67

TUESDAY: Sunny… High 92

Next chance of rain, Wednesday into Thursday