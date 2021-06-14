Search
Monday News

Verne Hill Jun 14, 2021

The Summer Food Service Program will be serving Lunch, and Breakfast in some locations, to kids starting Today, with the service going through August 20.  Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

The job of the Kindergarten Teacher just got a lot harder and has School Districts across the Nation hiring Additional Teachers in anticipation of what will be one of the largest kindergarten classes ever.  Enrollment rebounds following the coronavirus pandemic, and large amounts of federal relief money available, have school districts taking a range of approaches to prepare.  Though they realize they have a challenge ahead, most Teachers say they are simply Excited that they’re getting their Kids Back IN School!

https://myfox8.com/news/the-job-of-the-kindergarten-teacher-just-got-a-lot-harder-schools-across-us-brace-for-surge-of-kindergartners-in-fall/

 

Senior Services needs volunteers to “Sub for the Summer” and fill in for other volunteers who are taking vacation. They would deliver meals to seniors with the Meals-on-Wheels program.  There are a lot of days Monday through Friday and delivery areas to choose from. Pick up meals anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon.  Delivery routes take about 90 minutes. Safety protocols are in place.  Applications, Orientation and More Information can be found at seniorservicesinc.org.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/aging-matters-substitute-drivers-needed-to-deliver-meals/article_6bbe6202-c7a3-11eb-8a9e-f7448ae378c4.html

 

SUNSCREEN or SUNBLOCK? – While they are often used interchangeably, the Two are NOT the Same. – The chemicals within SUNSCREEN literally Soak into the skin and create a “Screen” (hence Sun-SCREEN) – This absorbs the suns UV Rays and prevents skin damage. – Sun BLOCK has ingredients that keep the Suns UV Rays from touching you at all. – Simply put, if the Cream absorbs into your skin it is likely Sun SCREEN, whereas Sun BLOCK tends to leave a creamy residue behind. – Either way, it’s just Smart to stay protected!
https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/647378/sunscreen-vs-sunblock-difference

 

  

The Christian Alternative to Boy Scouts of America – TRAIL LIFE USA –

has reported an increase in the number of chapters during the pandemic.

Launched in 2014 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, TRAIL LIFE USA is reporting dozens of new chapters and more than 30,000 members.  CEO Mark Hancock says that 65 new troops have been created thus far in 2021, with over 100 in the process of being chartered.

https://www.christianpost.com/amp/christian-alternative-to-boy-scouts-sees-growth-amid-pandemic.html?__twitter_impression=true

 

Airlines are taking a look at how much passengers weigh and updating passenger and baggage weight guidelines that could impact your next flight.  Now this doesn’t mean you’re going to have to hop on a scale before your next flight, but airlines are updating their average passenger weights, which could mean fewer passengers on flights and you may have to travel with less baggage.
https://myfox8.com/news/weighty-subject-airlines-submit-new-guidelines-for-passengers-luggage/

 

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly Sunny… possible storms after 2:00 …High 90

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear… Low 66

TUESDAY: Sunny… High 85

Sunshine is the trend for the remainder of the week!

Previous PostLocal Flavors Summer Concert Series
WBFJ Your Family Station

