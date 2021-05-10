Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News

Monday News

Verne HillMay 10, 2021Comments Off on Monday News

Like

On May 7, the Colonial Pipeline Company learned it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and has since determined that the incident involved ransomware.  Colonial quickly and proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat.  These actions temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of their IT systems, which are actively in the process of being restored.  Experts said if the pipeline is not up and running – Sooner than Later – we could start to see a 10, 20, or even 30 cent increase per gallon in local gas prices.

https://myfox8.com/news/colonial-pipeline-update-full-system-will-be-back-online-when-company-believes-it-is-safe-after-cyberattack/

If you’ve been concerned about your Mortgage Rate, the consensus is that the rate on 30-year mortgages won’t change much in May.  While it will go up and down a bit day to day, it should remain between 2.875% and 3.25%.  The Outlook is that Companies will continue to hire, and consumers will keep spending, supported by relief checks from the American Rescue Plan. The burgeoning economy will establish a floor under mortgage interest rates, keeping them from dropping much. But economic growth won’t lift rates much, either.
https://myfox8.com/news/may-mortgage-outlook-what-to-expect-from-rates-in-the-days-ahead/

The KiNET-X Black Brant XII Sounding Rocket, that was originally scheduled for lift off this past Saturday evening has been rescheduled to 8:04 pm, Tonight (Monday, 5-10-21 – Eastern Daylight Time), Weather once again pending. The sight should be visible to as far as the North Carolina Tennessee State line and beyond.  https://www.nasa.gov/centers/wallops/home

Ledo Pizza is looking to hire at all 107 locations nationwide, including its Triad-based Kernersville location.  Monday, May 10, the chain will host a hiring event to fill all front of house, back of house, and management positions.  You can walk into the store from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and a manager will conduct on-the-spot interviews.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/companies/ready-to-hire/ledo-pizza-hosting-national-hiring-event/83-b0dda6ba-08c2-4311-b869-c32232e2593d

Cruise lines can soon begin trial voyages. The CDC gave ship operators final technical guidelines this past Wednesday for the trial runs.  This is a step toward resuming cruises in U.S. waters, possibly by July, for the first time since March 2020.  Each practice cruise will run Two to Seven Days and must have enough passengers to meet at least 10% of the ship’s capacity.  Volunteers must be 18 or older, and either fully vaccinated or free of medical conditions that would put them at high risk for severe COVID-19.
https://www.klove.com/news/health/cdc-sets-out-rules-for-trial-cruises-with-volunteer-passengers-22304

Rev. Ernest Angley passed away on Friday at the age of 99.  The televangelist led Grace Cathedral church in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, in the Cleveland-Akron area for several decades, as well as being seen and followed on Hundreds of television stations Worldwide.
https://www.charismanews.com/culture/85381-pentecostal-televangelist-ernest-angley-dies-at-99

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: A Chance of Showers, then Late Afternoon Storms… High 76

TONIGHT: Slight chance of those storms overnight… Low 56

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny… High 68

WEDNESDAY: Chance of Rain… High 60

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTUESDAY NEWS
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Joytime 2021 in September

Verne HillMay 12, 2021

NEEDTOBREATHE: Raleigh Concert in October

Wally DeckerMay 11, 2021

TUESDAY NEWS

Verne HillMay 11, 2021

Community Events

Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, everyone is encouraged to collect your loose change for the annual Baby Bottle Campaign – May 9 (Mother’s Day)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes