Monday News

On May 7, the Colonial Pipeline Company learned it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and has since determined that the incident involved ransomware. Colonial quickly and proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat. These actions temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of their IT systems, which are actively in the process of being restored. Experts said if the pipeline is not up and running – Sooner than Later – we could start to see a 10, 20, or even 30 cent increase per gallon in local gas prices.

https://myfox8.com/news/colonial-pipeline-update-full-system-will-be-back-online-when-company-believes-it-is-safe-after-cyberattack/

If you’ve been concerned about your Mortgage Rate, the consensus is that the rate on 30-year mortgages won’t change much in May. While it will go up and down a bit day to day, it should remain between 2.875% and 3.25%. The Outlook is that Companies will continue to hire, and consumers will keep spending, supported by relief checks from the American Rescue Plan. The burgeoning economy will establish a floor under mortgage interest rates, keeping them from dropping much. But economic growth won’t lift rates much, either.

https://myfox8.com/news/may-mortgage-outlook-what-to-expect-from-rates-in-the-days-ahead/

The KiNET-X Black Brant XII Sounding Rocket, that was originally scheduled for lift off this past Saturday evening has been rescheduled to 8:04 pm, Tonight (Monday, 5-10-21 – Eastern Daylight Time), Weather once again pending. The sight should be visible to as far as the North Carolina Tennessee State line and beyond. https://www.nasa.gov/centers/wallops/home

Ledo Pizza is looking to hire at all 107 locations nationwide, including its Triad-based Kernersville location. Monday, May 10, the chain will host a hiring event to fill all front of house, back of house, and management positions. You can walk into the store from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and a manager will conduct on-the-spot interviews.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/companies/ready-to-hire/ledo-pizza-hosting-national-hiring-event/83-b0dda6ba-08c2-4311-b869-c32232e2593d

Cruise lines can soon begin trial voyages. The CDC gave ship operators final technical guidelines this past Wednesday for the trial runs. This is a step toward resuming cruises in U.S. waters, possibly by July, for the first time since March 2020. Each practice cruise will run Two to Seven Days and must have enough passengers to meet at least 10% of the ship’s capacity. Volunteers must be 18 or older, and either fully vaccinated or free of medical conditions that would put them at high risk for severe COVID-19.

https://www.klove.com/news/health/cdc-sets-out-rules-for-trial-cruises-with-volunteer-passengers-22304

Rev. Ernest Angley passed away on Friday at the age of 99. The televangelist led Grace Cathedral church in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, in the Cleveland-Akron area for several decades, as well as being seen and followed on Hundreds of television stations Worldwide.

https://www.charismanews.com/culture/85381-pentecostal-televangelist-ernest-angley-dies-at-99

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: A Chance of Showers, then Late Afternoon Storms… High 76

TONIGHT: Slight chance of those storms overnight… Low 56

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny… High 68

WEDNESDAY: Chance of Rain… High 60