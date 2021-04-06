Monday News

The Internal Revenue Service has begun issuing what are being called ‘plus-up stimulus checks’ as part of the latest round of relief payments. The IRS announced Thursday that, by April 1, more than 130 million stimulus payments had been issued to Americans as part of the recently-passed COVID-19 relief bill. The batch being distributed this week includes four million payments totaling $10 billion. The latest round of stimulus provides qualifying Americans with $1,400. It also offers the plus-up, or supplemental payments, to citizens who previously received partial stimulus payments but can now demonstrate they were eligible for more.

https://myfox8.com/news/plus-up-stimulus-checks-irs-sending-batch-of-4-million-payments/

More Americans passed through TSA flight checkpoints over the last seven days than at any other time since the pandemic’s start. Travel experts say this upward trend is likely to continue into spring and summer 2021. For the seven days prior to this Saturday, an average of 1,418,582 travelers passed through TSA checkpoints. Compare that to an average of 141,220 travelers for the same time period during 2020.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/travel/huge-uptick-in-travelers-booking-beach-vacations-as-more-get-vaccinated/83-e2969126-724c-4cac-9508-ab524d9fc7b0

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a salmonella outbreak that’s infected 19 people and hospitalized 8 is linked to songbirds, especially those that congregate around bird feeders.

The CDC is investigating the outbreak in eight states, including California, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington. Those infected range in age from 2 months to 89 years old.

No deaths have been reported.

https://myfox8.com/news/salmonella-outbreak-across-u-s-linked-to-songbirds-feeders/