THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB: Dr Pepper

Verne HillFeb 05, 2018Comments Off on THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB: Dr Pepper

*Congratulations to (Mr) Chris Morris, winning $50 dollars in FREE Groceries during the WBFJ Monday Morning Grocery Grab courtesy of Welcome Home Realty

Today’s marketing slogan (Feb 05, 2018)

“Wouldn’t you like to Be Pepper too?” 

As in the marketing slogan for Dr Pepper

“I’m a Pepper

He’s a Pepper

She’s a Pepper

We’re a Pepper

The Dr Pepper story: On December 1, 1885, a pharmacist in Waco, Texas, served the first DrPepper. That makes the soda a year older than Coca Cola.   The Dr Pepper Museum is located in downtown Waco, Texas.   https://goo.gl/CLZbQV

