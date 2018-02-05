THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB: Dr Pepper

*Congratulations to (Mr) Chris Morris, winning $50 dollars in FREE Groceries during the WBFJ Monday Morning Grocery Grab courtesy of Welcome Home Realty
Today’s marketing slogan (Feb 05, 2018)
“Wouldn’t you like to Be a Pepper too?”
As in the marketing slogan for Dr Pepper
“I’m a Pepper…
He’s a Pepper…
She’s a Pepper…
We’re a Pepper…
The Dr Pepper story: On December 1, 1885, a pharmacist in Waco, Texas, served the first Dr. Pepper. That makes the soda a year older than Coca Cola. The Dr Pepper Museum is located in downtown Waco, Texas. https://goo.gl/CLZbQV
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
