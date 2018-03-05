Monday March 5th News…

WBFJ News Monday, OCT 23, 2017

Additional security and police coverage are anticipated at Hanes Mall next weekend following a Saturday night incident involving teenagers that led to the mall shutting down early, mall officials said Sunday. While there were some arrests made, no injuries to anyone arrested or police, officials said, howbeit, more arrests are possible.

The U.S. Coast Guard is warning mariners of hazardous conditions off the North Carolina coast after a cargo ship lost 70 containers amid high winds and heavy seas over the weekend.

Gusts approached hurricane-force levels in some parts of the Atlantic over the weekend. From Virginia to Massachusetts, about 1 million homes and businesses remained without power Sunday, with 9 deaths being reported thus far.

This year’s flu season is on track to be as bad as the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic, according to Federal Health Officials on Friday. Influenza is still at elevated levels across the entire country, with just three states — Montana, Maine and Florida — reporting minimal flu activity. Remember, the ongoing secret to maintaining your health is to eat healthy foods, stay away from sugary foods and drinks, and keep your hands properly washed (to the tune of “Happy Birthday” – Twice) before touching your face.

There was no altar call. Nor were there scores of people walking down the aisles tearfully reciting the “sinner’s prayer.” But, make no mistake, the Gospel message the late Rev. Billy Graham delivered to millions in 185 countries during his 60 years of ministry was the same message preached at his funeral by his son and successor Franklin. Now, those who knew Graham well simply encourage other believers to follow in his footsteps. “We need all to understand that we’re all called to be evangelists. We are all witnesses,” said one visiting Pastor, “We are all people that are told to go out into all the world and share the love of Christ. What greater treasure could there be?” http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/march/could-billy-graham-rsquo-s-death-spark-the-next-great-revival

A New Program in town kicks off in late March, in Winston Salem, with monthly free workshops that will include Financial Planning Assistance, and help opening a bank account for mother-daughter duos, with said single mothers making less than $15,000 a year with no college degree. Their daughter(s) must be enrolled at a Forsyth County public middle or high school and have college aspirations.

Rasheeda Shankle, who was counting pennies, and living paycheck to paycheck, is now a College graduate, from WSSU, and is Paying it Forward as the CEO of this New Nonprofit – “Two Generations” – to help struggling single mothers and their daughters break the cycle of poverty.

Applications for the program will be accepted through March 12, and you can find more information at the link on this story at our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

If you’re like a lot of us “old” people, as the “younger generation” sometimes puts it, you’ll remember M*A*S*H. You Might also recall – “Major Charles Emerson Winchester III” – the somewhat “Stuck-Up” Officer and Surgeon on the show. David Ogden Stiers, who very successfully played the part, died peacefully in his home on Saturday, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with bladder cancer. Mr. Stiers was 75.

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Sunny… High 57

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy… Low 35

Tuesday: Rain Likely… High 39

Wednesday: Sunshine… High 51