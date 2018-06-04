MONDAY JUNE 4th NEWS…

AMBER ALERT: Emma Kennedy was last seen on Sunday in Danville, VA, and is believed to be traveling in a Gold Four Door Suzuki with North Carolina Plates – #FAA-1873 – Please call Danville VA Police at 434-799-6510 if you have any information.





BIG changes are coming to Peters Creek Parkway, but to get there, drivers may experience some Big Inconveniences. Business 40 will close between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue from Friday to Sunday, so that workers can install the Enormous Girders that will support the parkway when the widened version spans Business 40 sometime later this year. The new Peters Creek Parkway bridge will have Seven Lanes, which will be built in sections, so the parkway can stay open during construction.

If Winston-Salem continues to grow slightly faster than the state average, the city looks almost certain to reach a population of more than 250,000 people before 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. After a number of years in which the city typically grew slower than the state average, the numbers suggest, that maybe Winston-Salem is finally turning a corner. The Fastest-growing places in the county was Clemmons, followed closely by Lewisville.

It’s No Secret that there are numerous benefits to engaging with nature, and gardening is the perfect opportunity to do so. Gardening can promote relaxation, relieve stress, and provide people with a sense of purpose. But, the Health Benefits of Gardening are not All – Mental — It is also a great way to improve muscle growth and heart health. The CDC, and Prevention Magazine, list Gardening as a Recommended Strengthening Exercise for people over the age of 65. Find the steps you need to get started at our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

While Many Teachers are sending students home for Summer vacation with worksheets and equations to tackle, one Pensacola teacher is suggesting “the non-summer packet, summer packet,”

a now-viral Facebook post. First-grade teacher Betsy Eggart encourages parents to get back to some of the basics of life with their kids like – Tying Shoes, Behaving at the Dinner Table, and Putting Away the iPhones and iPads, to spend Quality, Uninterrupted Time Together. She also points out the importance of Slowing Down, and letting kids Rest and Relax, so they’re not Burned Out by the Next School Year.

Four Common and Popular Words of Summer: Driving, Pool, Beach, and Grilling. But, there is a Fifth Word that needs to be taken into consideration – SAFETY! Why? Because, 4,000 People Drown in the U.S. each year. 9,000 Home Fires are started by Grills, while 16,000 people are sent to the E.R. with Burn Injuries. SAFETY! For Instance, is Your Grill at least 10 Feet away from your house? For a complete listing of SUMMER SAFETY TIPS, check out our News Blog, at WBFJ.FM.

It was a case of life imitating art as British actor Benedict Cumberbatch — known for playing superhero Doctor Strange in the Marvel movies — fought off a group of assailants attempting to mug a delivery cyclist. Cumberbatch, 41, reportedly jumped out of his Uber cab to help a cyclist from the food delivery company Deliveroo, who was being attacked by a group of would-be muggers in central London. Deliveroo thanked Cumberbatch in a tweet on Saturday, describing his actions as brave.

The Life of a Former Child Star can be a Dark Place. Atticus Shaffer, who played “Brick” on “The Middle” for 9 Years, looks to forge a different path for himself with a much brighter future. This 19-year-old has already lived a life filled with pain though, and it helped him find a relationship with JESUS. Shaffer was born with osteogenesis imperfecta, a painful genetic disease that causes his bones to be easily broken. His legs are filled with plates, screws, and rods from multiple surgeries. His back is bent in an s-curve. Shaffer says his condition placed him in a situation where he had to depend on GOD and think Deeper about Faith and Life. Shaffer felt drawn to GOD, and needed to know where he stood with JESUS. The Actor says his Faith and his Struggles with the brittle-bone disease taught him to be more empathetic and compassionate. Shaffer believes that as Christians “we’ve been called upon to be lights in the world,” and thinks Christians can do their best work in the secular world, and through Encouragement and Compassion, can have a Major Impact on people.

A Boulder-sized Asteroid, designated 2018 LA, was discovered Saturday morning, June 2, and was determined to be on a collision course with Earth, with impact just hours away. Because it was very faint, the asteroid was estimated to be only about 6 feet (2 meters) across, which is small enough that it was expected to safely disintegrate in Earth’s atmosphere. “This was a much smaller object than we are tasked to detect and warn about,” said Lindley Johnson, Planetary Defense Officer at NASA Headquarters. “However, this real-world event allows us to exercise our capabilities and gives some confidence our impact prediction models are adequate to respond to the potential impact of a larger object.” https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?feature=7148