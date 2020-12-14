Monday, December 14, 2020 WBFJ NEWS

*A second storm system Tuesday night into Wednesday could bring a WINTRY MIX, particularly over the northern and western Piedmont. At this point for the Triad: Periods of freezing rain would make travel hazardous.

Some important ‘shipping’ dates.

This TUESDAY – December 15: Deadline for ground shipping from USPS, FedEx and UPS

December 21: Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option

December 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight

https://myfox8.com/news/is-it-too-late-to-mail-my-christmas-gift-here-are-some-deadlines-to-keep-in-mind/

All non-essential in-person court proceedings have been halted in North Carolina for 30 days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

https://www.salisburypost.com/2020/12/12/north-carolina-chief-justice-halts-courts-for-30-days/

Bib’s Downtown (restaurant) in Winston-Salem will be sold by the end of the month. Bib’s, which opened in 2008, has faced the same challenges and interruptions in 2020 as many restaurants in Downtown Winston-Salem. The restaurant weathered the Business 40 shutdown, but the pandemic is presented new challenges.

Don’t expect major changes, just new ownership.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/bib-s-downtown-to-be-sold-by-end-of-the-month-new-owners-won-t/

The journey begins. The first insulated boxes of the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccines are being delivered to hospitals and health departments nationwide on Monday.

Health care personnel and long-term care facility residents will be vaccinated first.

The vaccine is offering hope. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed 300,000 lives in the US alone. Experts warn that infections, hospitalizations and deaths will likely climb during the winter months. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/12/13/covid-update-first-vaccine-shipments-inoculations-begin-monday/6527305002/

McDonald is giving away free food – from cheeseburgers to coffee – through Christmas Eve. The McDonald’s mobile app is needed to get the 11 days of daily deals.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/12/14/mcdonalds-freebie-app-daily-deals-holiday-specials/3864003001/

Sad news: Charley Pride, the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, passed away over the weekend of complications from Covid-19. He was 86.

Pride released dozens of albums and sold more than 25 million records during a career that began in the mid-1960s. www.cbsnews.com/news/charley-pride-dies-age-86-covid-19-country-music-star/

Bowl time? App State will play North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec 21.

Location: Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium. The Mountaineers are coming off a big (34-26) win over Georgia Southern in the teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-state-will-play-north-texas-in-the-myrtle-beach-bowl-heres-the-rundown-on/

Know someone that could use some financial help with that heating bill?

The state Department of Health and Human Services will use federal funds through the Low-Income Energy Assistance program to assist qualified low-income households.

For more information on the program and eligibility, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance, or call your local DSS office.

Election 2020: Americans went to the polls on November 3, but TODAY (DEC 14) the Electoral College is meeting to cast its votes — one of the last steps to officially (and Constitutionally) install a president before Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021. The voters in the Electoral College (individuals in all 50 states and DC) are empowered by the Constitution to select the next commander in chief — with President-elect Joe Biden expected to exceed the 270 votes to win the presidency.

https://nypost.com/2020/12/14/electoral-college-vote-what-to-know/

For President Trump, the Electoral College vote today likely marks the end of his wide-ranging legal effort to remain in power. While his legal team and their allies have talked of continuing their litigation, they have also pointed to the Electoral College vote as a crucial and essentially irreversible milestone. The only step that remains after today’s vote – is a January 6 meeting of Congress to count and certify the electoral votes. Expect more drama from some in the GOP.

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12/14/electoral-college-biden-victory-444952

UPDATE: Justice Newby declared winner. After failing to earn a statewide hand recount, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley conceded the North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice race to Justice Paul Newby on Saturday (DEC 12), 39 days after the November 3 election. Just over 400 votes separated the two candidates, out of 5.4 million cast.

Republican Justice Paul Newby will become the state’s 30th chief justice.

Newby’s election completed a Republican sweep of eight statewide judicial seats, including three at the Supreme Court and five on the Court of Appeals.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/new-era-on-n-c-supreme-court-begins-with-election-of-conservative-chief-justice-paul-newby/

Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years. It’s not known when the name change will take effect or if the team has settled on a new moniker.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/report-cleveland-indians-changing-name-after-105-years/

‘Stubborn misconceptions’ when it comes to Covid-19?

Many people still think the virus is no worse than the flu. USA TODAY editor-in-chief Nicole Carroll wanted to understand why. More on the News Blog. https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2020/12/04/covid-conspiracy-why-people-dont-believe-deadly-pandemic-misinformation/3803737001/

Update from the state: North Carolina will begin a Modified ‘Stay at Home Order’ requiring residents to stay at home between 10pm and 5am, lasting until at least January 8, 2021. *The mandate still requires each of us to WEAR a mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot. Health experts suggest to avoid traveling and gathering this holiday season.

Reminder: Keep it small. Keep it outdoors.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/key-metrics-increasing-rapidly-north-carolina-begin-modified-stay-home-order-slow-covid-19

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask