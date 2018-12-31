Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday 12/31 News

Monday 12/31 News

Verne HillDec 31, 2018Comments Off on Monday 12/31 News

Like

WBFJ News – Monday, December 31, 2018 Usually, it’s January 1st that you hear about New Born Babies, as to who was born First for the New Year. But, when a baby is born only 3 Ounces SHY of 15 Pounds – Yep – That’s Newsworthy! Baby Ali (Ah-LEE) was born December 12th at Arlington Medical Hospital in Arlington, Texas, weighing 14 pounds, 13 ounces. According to hospital records, Ali was the largest baby ever born there. So Large, in fact, that – at a little over 2 weeks old – he’s already in clothes for 3-to-6-month-olds and, already in a size 3 diaper. Needless to say – Ali is doing well! https://myfox8.com/2018/12/30/baby-weighs-nearly-15-pounds-at-birth-breaking-hospital-record/   Stargazers around the world, rejoice! The universe is about to give you an exciting astronomical year. 2019 is featuring five eclipses, a rare planet transit, one of the best meteor showers and a super blood wolf moon, but the fun doesn’t stop there. The new year will also bring three supermoons, a blue moon, multiple meteor showers, close approach by the moon and Jupiter and several rocket launches. For a Complete Look at these Space Specials for 2019, click the link on this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://myfox8.com/2018/12/30/a-super-blood-wolf-moon-and-five-eclipses-are-among-2019s-major-astronomy-events/ Before the first month of each New Year has even come to an end, most people have given up on their annual commitment to themselves. For 2019, that means Saturday, January 12th is the likely fateful day of the Next Round of New Year’s resolutions. Sticking to resolutions is hard and we all know there’s a lot of talk and pressure in January about getting fitter and being healthier. A Key Factor in Success, is Not having Unrealistic Expectations – Motivation – and, Accountability! https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/most-people-give-up-new-years-resolutions-by-january-12-study-claims Her Majesty the Queen (of England) used her Christmas message to speak plainly of the ongoing and vital significance of the coming of JESUS CHRIST. In the face of attempts to demote Christian belief, the Queen spoke of the truth of the Bible’s account of JESUS’ Birth as one which is “never out of date”. The Queen’s traditional Christmas message was seen by around 6.4 million people throughout England – making it the most watched program of Christmas Day. https://www.christian.org.uk/news/good-news-of-jesus-christ-needed-as-much-as-ever-says-queen/   Your WBFJ Weather Forecast Today: Showers… High 57 Tonight: Cloudy… Low 58 Tuesday: Cloudy… High 65 Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy… High 52

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerDec 26, 2018

Friday News

Verne HillDec 21, 2018

Learn to manage stress during the Holidays

Verne HillDec 20, 2018

Community Events

Nov
16
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 16 2018 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2019 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Vintage Bible College Winter Enr... @ Vintage Bile College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Winter Enr... @ Vintage Bile College (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Jan 2 2019 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Winter Quarter begins January 2,[...]
Jan
2
Wed
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 2 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
Jan
4
Fri
6:00 pm Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jan 4 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes