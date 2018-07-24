Moms are taking to social media to express stress over ‘too short’ shorts

Popular retailers (including Target and Walmart) are being called out for their limited selection and shortness of girls’ fashions.

One mom, who uses the name Assignment: Mom, shared a post of her frustrations with the Target department store chain on Facebook.

“Dear Target, You know I love you … but we need to talk about tween girls for a minute. More specifically, we need to talk about what you’re offering them in the athletic wear department these days. It’s ridiculous.” The Midwestern mom of four goes on to describe how she turned to Target to purchase athletic shorts for her nearly 10-year-old daughter, who is going to basketball camp.

However, Target has said their shorts have actually been getting longer in recent years in a statement to Fox News:

“We offer three types of shorts for girls: short, midi and Bermuda. Over the last few years, we’ve actually been going longer, not shorter … this is the case even with our short shorts. We lengthened them over a year ago and have seen a very positive response to the range of length, particularly with midi and Bermuda.

