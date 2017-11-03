Search
Once a ‘mom’ always a ‘mom’?

Verne Hill Nov 03, 2017

(Liverpool, England)  A devoted mother has moved into a retirement home – to look after her eldest son (Tom).

Miss Ada Keating is 98 years young!! Tom- her eldest son -is 80 year old!

BTW:  Tom needed more care and support in 2016. Just over a year later, Ada decided to move into the same assisted-living home because “you never stop being a mum”. Tom is happy he gets to spend more time with Mom, too.

“They’re very good here and I’m happy to see my mum more now she lives here. She’s very good at looking after me. Sometimes she’ll say ‘Behave yourself!’ ”

Take away: You NEVER really stop being a parent!    https://goo.gl/aYTQZf

Verne Hill

