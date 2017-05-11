Search
Mom 101: What moms REALLY want for Mother’s Day (May 14)

Verne HillMay 11, 2017

Mom 101: What moms REALLY want for Mother’s Day (May 14)

A ‘pat on the back instead of a potted plant’?

*An astounding 85% of new Millennial moms would like to receive ‘praise’ or acknowledgement from family and friends that they’re doing a good job, rather than flowers.

-Survey conducted by Wakefield Research for Chicco NaturalFit, focusing on 1,000 moms across the country, aged 18-35, who had a baby in the past year.     https://goo.gl/GFZGWl

 

Sure-fire ways to show ‘moms’ love…

Give them ‘Free time’…

The gift of Sleep, just uninterrupted sleep…

Clean the house (top to bottom) for mom, without her knowing it!

Clean her vehicle inside and out (and make it smell fresh!)

Take care of dinner (meals) for ONE week (shopping, prepping and washing!)

Turn the Honey-Do into a Honey-Done List
“Every time we walk by that broken _______ (fill in the blank), it drives us crazy.”  Complete something on your Honey-Do List of lingering household projects…

Homemade Gifts: The gifts we will treasure forever are the FREE homemade ‘masterpieces’ from our children that remind us what a blessing it truly is to be a mom.       Source:  Parenting.com  https://goo.gl/VcWNOV

 

* 1 in 5 Moms would like to be ‘pampered’ on Mother’s Day

* 27% of American moms just want to lounge at home on Mother’s Day.
SOURCE: 2017 Mother’s Day Survey by Coyuchi (pronounced co-YOU-chee)—a pioneer in organic cotton textiles for the home, a poll that asked 1,000 Americans about Mother’s Day gifts and preferences. [www.coyuchi.com]

 

Unique Mother’s Day Gift??  “Easy 1-2-3 Art” helps you to take that favorite photo and convert it to a do it yourself ‘paint-by-number’.  Made in America. Easy 1-2-3 Art:  https://goo.gl/8SEJwe

 

 

“Children, obey your parents in the Lord.  Honor your father and mother, which is the first commandment with a promise.  That it may go well with you and that you may be long-lived on the earth”   Ephesians 6:2    Berean Study Bible

 

“The Proverbs 31 Woman”

“…Her children rise up and call her blessed;  her husband also, and he praises her…”     Proverbs 31:28
 

 “Supply Momma with COFFEE for the Summer” – Facebook contest for moms through Mother’s Day…

WBFJ and FosterHobbs Coffee celebrating ‘moms’ all over the Triad (and their favorite coffee mug!)

-Just take a photo of your favorite coffee mug
Just post your photo in the ‘comments section’ on the WBFJ Facebook page.    https://goo.gl/7dNN7Y
-Then, this Monday morning (May 15), ONE special mom will WIN FosterHobbs Coffee for the entire summer!

 

Verne Hill

