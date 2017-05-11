Mom 101: What moms REALLY want for Mother’s Day (May 14)

A ‘pat on the back instead of a potted plant’?

*An astounding 85% of new Millennial moms would like to receive ‘praise’ or acknowledgement from family and friends that they’re doing a good job, rather than flowers.

-Survey conducted by Wakefield Research for Chicco NaturalFit, focusing on 1,000 moms across the country, aged 18-35, who had a baby in the past year. https://goo.gl/GFZGWl

Sure-fire ways to show ‘moms’ love…

Give them ‘Free time’…

The gift of Sleep, just uninterrupted sleep…

Clean the house (top to bottom) for mom, without her knowing it!

Clean her vehicle inside and out (and make it smell fresh!)

Take care of dinner (meals) for ONE week (shopping, prepping and washing!)

Turn the Honey-Do into a Honey-Done List

“Every time we walk by that broken _______ (fill in the blank), it drives us crazy.” Complete something on your Honey-Do List of lingering household projects…

Homemade Gifts: The gifts we will treasure forever are the FREE homemade ‘masterpieces’ from our children that remind us what a blessing it truly is to be a mom. Source: Parenting.com https://goo.gl/VcWNOV

* 1 in 5 Moms would like to be ‘pampered’ on Mother’s Day

* 27% of American moms just want to lounge at home on Mother’s Day.

SOURCE: 2017 Mother’s Day Survey by Coyuchi (pronounced co-YOU-chee)—a pioneer in organic cotton textiles for the home, a poll that asked 1,000 Americans about Mother’s Day gifts and preferences. [www.coyuchi.com]

“Children, obey your parents in the Lord. Honor your father and mother, which is the first commandment with a promise. That it may go well with you and that you may be long-lived on the earth” Ephesians 6:2 Berean Study Bible

“The Proverbs 31 Woman”

“…Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her…” Proverbs 31:28



