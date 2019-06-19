Search
‘Moji Coffee & More’

Verne HillJun 19, 2019Comments Off on ‘Moji Coffee & More’

‘Moji Coffee & More’ to open this Saturday (June 22) on Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Moji Coffee & More is a nonprofit business that offers employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). It’s “coffee that gives everyone a voice.”  The shop will employ 20 to 23 part-time “mojistas” as well as a few supervisors.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/moji-coffee-more-to-open-june-offering-employment-to-people/

