‘Moji Coffee & More’ to open this Saturday (June 22) on Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
Moji Coffee & More is a nonprofit business that offers employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). It’s “coffee that gives everyone a voice.” The shop will employ 20 to 23 part-time “mojistas” as well as a few supervisors.
https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/moji-coffee-more-to-open-june-offering-employment-to-people/
