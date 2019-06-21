‘Moji Coffee & More’ giving those with “differing abilities” a chance to shine

‘Moji Coffee & More’ opens this weekend in downtown WS

*Listen to Verne’s one-on-one interview with Natalie + Donna about Moji’s Grand Opening Weekend here…

It’s “coffee that gives everyone a voice.”

Moji Coffee – located at the corner of North Trade and 7th Streets – is a non-profit coffee shop (and more) that offers employment to people with “differing abilities”.

The shop will employ 20 to 23 part-time “mojistas” (like baristas) along with several supervisors and an army of volunteers.

Nationwide: 70% of ‘differing abilities’ individuals are unemployed or under-employed.

www.mojicoffee.org