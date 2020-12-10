Modified ‘Stay at Home’ order begins Friday (Dec 11)

A rapid increase in North Carolina’s key COVID-19 trends is ‘alarming’.

Update: North Carolina will begin a modified ‘Stay at Home Order’ requiring residents to stay at home between 10 pm and 5 am beginning this Friday, December 11 and lasting until at least January 8, 2021.

*The mandate still requires each of us to WEAR a mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot. Health experts suggest to avoid traveling and gathering this holiday season. Reminder: Keep it small. Keep it outdoors.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/key-metrics-increasing-rapidly-north-carolina-begin-modified-stay-home-order-slow-covid-19

A huge thanks to our frontline health workers – the doctors, nurses, specialists, aides, technicians, custodians and more – who are making tremendous sacrifices right now to treat our growing number of COVID patients. Let’s all show that we really care for these heroes by doing our part!

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask