Mississippi Lawmakers Vote to Alter State Flag

In God We Trust?

Lawmakers in Mississippi have voted to remove the current state flag which carries the Confederate ‘Southern cross’ battle emblem.

A commission of nine will be formed to adopt ‘several new flag deigns.

*One design MUST incorporate the phrase “In God We Trust.”

All designs recommended by the commission (by September 14) must be placed on the ballot in a special election November 3 in Mississippi.

https://myfox8.com/news/senate-votes-to-remove-mississippi-state-flag/