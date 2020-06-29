Mississippi Lawmakers Vote to Alter State Flag

In God We Trust?
Lawmakers in Mississippi have voted to remove the current state flag which carries the Confederate ‘Southern cross’ battle emblem.
A commission of nine will be formed to adopt ‘several new flag deigns.
*One design MUST incorporate the phrase “In God We Trust.”
All designs recommended by the commission (by September 14) must be placed on the ballot in a special election November 3 in Mississippi.
https://myfox8.com/news/senate-votes-to-remove-mississippi-state-flag/
