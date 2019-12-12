Search
Mission: Feet First

Verne HillDec 12, 2019Comments Off on Mission: Feet First

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Dec 15, 2019)

Verne chats with Emily Davis, co-founder of Mission: Feet First our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for December 2019.

Mission: Feet First (a 501(c)3) was founded in 2010 by Fleet Feet Sports owners, Emily & Keith Davis.

Mission: Feet First was created to blend Emily & Keith’s passion for good fitting shoes with their desire to help those in need in the local community. Literally being the ‘hands and feet’ of Jesus in our community.

Mission: Feet First donates over 2,000 pair of shoes annually to various local organizations including elementary schools, the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission and local running programs.

Learn more at www.missionfeetfirst.com

 

 

 

 

 

Previous PostFriday News, December 13, 2019
Verne Hill

verne@wbfj.fm

