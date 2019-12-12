This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Dec 15, 2019)
Verne chats with Emily Davis, co-founder of Mission: Feet First our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for December 2019.
Mission: Feet First (a 501(c)3) was founded in 2010 by Fleet Feet Sports owners, Emily & Keith Davis.
Listen now…
Mission: Feet First was created to blend Emily & Keith’s passion for good fitting shoes with their desire to help those in need in the local community. Literally being the ‘hands and feet’ of Jesus in our community.
Mission: Feet First donates over 2,000 pair of shoes annually to various local organizations including elementary schools, the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission and local running programs.
Learn more at www.missionfeetfirst.com
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
