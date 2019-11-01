Mission Cry re-purposes Bibles

Mission Cry ‘collects’ gently used Bibles and Christian books, then ships them to individuals over seas to 174 countries for distribution.

Mission Cry even ships children’s Bibles and gives them out to kids who want to learn more about Jesus.

If you are like me, I have several Bibles and scripture reference books collecting dust.

BTW: Mission Cry has sent $13 million dollars worth of free Bibles and Christian books annually for the last 11 years. The spiritual impact = 1.5 million people.

Details how you can donate on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

http://cribooks.org/donate-books/#1555438259760-175f3743-5f03